How to win faceoffs in NHL 24? Top tips on how to win every faceoff

Winning faceoffs in NHL 24 is a skill that can greatly influence the outcome of your games. To help you improve your chances of winning every faceoff, here are some tips.

First and foremost, it's vital to become proficient with the controls. If you want to aim low, press the square button (PlayStation) or X button (Xbox) on your controller. For a high aim, press X (PlayStation) or A (Xbox). If you want to go for the puck, press either R1 or R2 as soon as you step into the circle.

Timing plays a significant role in the face-off. Make sure you're prepared and in position before the puck is dropped. Hold your grip either in the forehand or backhand position and wait for the NHL 24 referee to release the puck.

The game also introduces a feature called "Quick Draw," which is useful during faceoffs. This feature allows players to move at a speed and enhances zone faceoff statistics. However, be cautious when facing opponents who have this ability, as they can present a challenge in the faceoff.

Choosing the players is also crucial; two-way centers typically excel in faceoffs. Consider recruiting them to increase your chances of winning each faceoff.

Finally, practice your moves to improve your skills in the faceoffs. The more dedicated you are to refining your timing and understanding the referees’ mannerisms, the more proficient you will become in winning faceoffs.

Always remember that succeeding in NHL 24 faceoffs relies not only on skill but also involves strategy and understanding your opponent

Use of opponent’s position to determine face-off outcomes in NHL 24

When a player takes their position on their backhand during a faceoff, they have three moves to consider. The first is to pull the puck towards them, which can be countered by either a forehand or backhand tie-up.

Another choice is to attempt a stick lift, which can be neutralized by using either a forehand stick or a backhand straight back. Lastly, they can choose to go for a tie-up, which can be countered by employing either a backhand stick lift or a forehand straight back.

Similarly, when a player in NHL 24 lines up on their forehand, they also have three options. They can opt for the forehand straight move, which can be countered with either a backhand lift or a forehand stick lift.

Alternatively, they may decide to perform the forehand stick lift move, which can be neutralized by using either the backhand. Lastly, they may choose to execute the forehand tie-up move, which can be countered with either the backhand stick lift or the forehead.