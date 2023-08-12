Hurricanes GM provides latest update on $62,000,000 winger recovering from torn ACL

Hurricanes’ fan-favorite right winger Andrei Svechnikov had been down with a torn ACL since the team’s match against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11, 2023.

Svechnikov inked an eight-year contract with the Hurricanes for $62 million on August 26, 2021. The hockey star will earn $7.7 million in the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell recently came bearing some good updates regarding the recovery of the star winger Andrei Svechnikov. Waddell opened up about Svechnikov in an appearance on the NHL Network.

"He's four months after surgery. He's skating by himself, not with any contact or anything. Six months will be right when training camp basically opens (in September), so he's right on schedule, probably ahead of schedule.”

Stating the importance of October schedules and upcoming matches of the team, Waddell made Svechnikov’s key role in the team’s roster pretty clear during the interview.

"He wants to be playing today, but you know, we'll be cautious, obviously. October's important, but as the season goes on, it becomes even more important. I fully expect him to be ready when the season starts."

Andrei Svechnikov made a significant contribution to the Hurricanes’ performance from last season, scoring 23 goals and tallying 55 points from 64 games. Despite being swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, the Carolina Hurricanes struggled without Svechnikov due to his right knee injury.

Carolina Hurricanes’ right-winger turns out to be the fastest skater on the ice

Star winger for the Hurricanes, Andrei Svechnikov is known as the fastest skater in the league. He unlocked a new achievement in the 2023 All-Star Skills competition by setting new records for the quickest lap in 13.699 seconds.

Besides Svechnikov, the competition featured an array of elite skaters. Kevin Fiala from the Los Angeles Kings, Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche, Chandler Stephenson of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Dylan Larkin hailing from the Detroit Red Wings were featured.

However, none of those mentioned above hockey stars lasted till the final round, excluding Svechnikov and Fiala.

Fiala finished his loop in 14.114 seconds in the final round against the right winger, Svechnikov. But all in vain as the young athlete portrayed his exceptional skating skills as he raced around the track in under 13.699 seconds to surpass Fiala’s record. The 23-year-old winger was able to secure the title of NHL's fastest skater at last.