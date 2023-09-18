"I might have a crush on Brad Marchand now": Fans react to Boston Bruins wingers take on latest TikTok trend

The Boston Bruins have recently unveiled their new jersey. In a surprising turn of events, veteran winger Brad Marchand tried his hand at the forefront of a fashionable TikTok trend.

He did it at the time of his participation in a fashion show to celebrate 100 years of Bruins hockey. It raised eyebrows and sparked mixed reactions from fans.

The Boston Bruins organization decided to mark a significant milestone in style by hosting a fashion show to display the team's uniforms and apparel, celebrating a century of Bruins hockey.

What set this event apart was the participation of key players like Marchand, who took the opportunity to engage with fans in a novel way.

Some fans couldn't get enough of Marchand's TikTok appearance, expressing their excitement and admiration for the unexpected twist.

One enthusiastic fan exclaimed,

"I haven't stopped thinking about Brad Marchand's tube girl video; I'm obsessed."

However, not all fans shared this sentiment. One fan vented his frustration, declaring,

"STOP PUTTING BRAD MARCHAND ON MY TL; I'M GONNA BARF."

Another fan was surprised at Marchand's involvement, writing,

"No fuc**** way Brad Marchand participated in a TikTok trend that I learned about literally 2 days ago (and it was definitely his idea too)."

The Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand's venture into the world of TikTok with a fashion show to celebrate the new 100 Years of History jersey generated a buzz among fans. Marchand's involvement, in particular, sparked a range of reactions from adoration to exasperation.

Brad Marchand could be the natural choice as Boston Bruins' next captain

With the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Boston Bruins find themselves at a crossroads in terms of leadership within the team. Many fans and observers have speculated that Marchand could be the natural choice to assume the captaincy, given his experience and prominence within the team. However, Marchand has remained humble and team-oriented when addressing the possibility.

In response to questions about potentially becoming the next captain, Marchand emphasized the collective nature of leadership within the organization. He stated:

"That's not something that I really think about too much. Obviously, it's a big honor to be in the leadership group of this organization when you look at the guys that have been there before. But we've always done it collectively as a group."

Marchand's comments reflect his commitment to the team's culture of shared leadership and responsibility.