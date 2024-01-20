"I would be shocked if anything happened with him" - NHL insider opines on Sheldon Keefe's future with Toronto Maple Leafs

Recently, half of the games for the Toronto Maple Leafs have resulted in losses, and they are at a crucial juncture. What is worth mentioning here is that five of their last seven losses came after being ahead by several goals.

The Maple Leafs have changed from the best contenders to victims of endless schedule that has playoff-hunting rivals.

A glimmer of hope emerged for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a recent game against the Calgary Flames, as star player Auston Matthews showcased his power with a hat trick, bringing his NHL-leading goals total to an impressive 37. Matthews also contributed an assist in the team's comeback victory, offering a glimpse of the talent that has long been a cornerstone for Toronto.

Despite Matthews' standout performance, the team's overall struggles have prompted speculation about the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe. In a recent statement, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his insights on Keefe's position with the Maple Leafs. According to Friedman:

"The more I think about it, the more I would be shocked if anything happened with him in season.... I mean there is always tactical things you can do better, but I think this is bigger than him and I think that's the way they see it too."

Friedman's comments suggest that, while there may be areas for improvement in Keefe's tactical approach, the challenges facing the Maple Leafs extend beyond the coach himself. The implication is that the organization may view the current struggles as part of a larger issue rather than placing the blame solely on Keefe's shoulders.

Toronto Maple Leafs to 4-3 comeback win over Calgary Flames

Auston Matthews led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames with a hat trick, boosting his NHL-leading goals to 37. Matthews also contributed an assist, expressing confidence in the team's third-period performance.

Mitch Marner and Martin Jones played crucial roles, ending Toronto's four-game skid. Matthews' first-period goal turned the tide after the Flames missed a breakaway opportunity.

The Toronto Maple Leafs capitalized on the momentum, tying the game in the second period and taking the lead with Marner's power-play goal. Matthews completed the hat trick, securing the win.

Flames' Mikael Backlund said:

“We were turning the puck over too much in the neutral zone. Making it hard on ourselves and feeding them, They’re a really highly skilled team, and if you feed them, they’re going to eventually capitalize and that’s what they did.”