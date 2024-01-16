"I will run you into the f**king rafters": Tanner Jeannot's heated moment caught on hot mic against Seattle Kraken

During a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 9, Bolts forward Tanner Jeannot found himself in an intense moment that was caught on a hot mic.

The emotions were running high on the ice and things got heated when Jeannot got fired up, as he could be seen screaming towards the Kraken's players on the bench.

Here's some of what an outraged Tanner Jeannot said on a hot mic:

"Real tough on the bench, buddy. I saw you in the corner, you weren't saying shit. You f**king want something? Come and f**king get it, buddy. I'll run you into the f**king rafters."

When the stakes are high, these heated exchanges often become a common sight for the fans on the ice. After all, it highlights the desire and passion that drives these players.

Meanwhile, the game between the two teams at the Climate Pledge Arena ended with a win for the Bolts on the road. The Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime, and Jeannot had one assist in the matchup.

How has Tanner Jeannot fared for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season?

Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils

Jeannot has underperformed this season for the Bolts, and it is not limited to only scoring, as the forward has been found struggling in the penalty department as well.

The 26-year-old has notched up 12 points through six goals and as many assists in 41 games, with a plus/minus of minus-11 this season.

He's been out of the lineup since facing the Boston Bruins on January 6. Jeannot sustained an upper-body injury in that game, and the Bolts later placed him on injured reserve.

Jeannott made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player after being signed by the Nashville Predators in 2018. He made his debut in the 2020-21 season and went on to play with the Preds for three seasons.

Tanner Jeannot signed a two-year, $2.665 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the offseason last year. Overall, the 26-year-old forward, in his four-year brief career, has notched up 78 points through 41 goals and 37 assists in 213 games.