IN PHOTOS: Adrian Kempe golfing in the offseason with girlfriend Sian Nickson

Professional ice hockey player Adrian Kempe, hailing from Sweden and currently playing for the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL, recently found himself in an unexpected moment of candidness.

While heading home after a round of golf, he was unknowingly captured in a photo taken by his girlfriend, Sian Nickson. The photo, shared on Sian's Instagram story, showcased Kempe carrying a golf bag with his back facing the camera.

Sian Nickson's Instagram story

While Adrian Kempe remains focused on his professional hockey career, his relationship with Sian Nickson adds an element of excitement to his personal life.

The recently shared photo offers a glimpse into their shared experiences and adventures. Kempe's dedication and passion for both hockey and leisure activities, such as golf, showcased his well-rounded nature beyond the rink.

As fans eagerly follow Kempe's journey on and off the ice, the photo taken by Sian Nickson provides a deeper connection and an opportunity to appreciate the individual behind the jerseys.

Sian provides the support and companionship that plays a significant role in the player's life as he continues to make a name for himself in the world of professional hockey.

More about Adrian Kempe's girlfriend Sian Nickson

Adrian Kempe has gained recognition for his exceptional skills on the ice, but his personal life has also piqued interest among fans. He is quite active on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his life off the ice, particularly with her girlfriend Sian Nickson.

Sian Nickson, born on March 18, 1996, in Toronto, Canada, is a vibrant personality in her own right. She is one of Michele House and Steve Nickson's three children, with her father being a licensed dog trainer in Toronto.

Sian's brother, Jack Nickson, is a graduate of Western University, while her younger sister, Camryn Nickson, pursues nursing studies at the University of Toronto. Sian attended Donald A. Wilson Secondary School alongside her siblings before embarking on her journey in the world of fashion.

Prior to her post-secondary education, Sian had already embarked on a modeling career. In 2010, she signed with Elite Model Management in Toronto, laying the foundation for her path in the industry. Before starting college, she also gained experience as a sales associate at Aritzia.

In 2016, she joined Meraki Models & Talent in Los Angeles, further expanding her modeling portfolio. Her journey continued in 2018 when she joined Mannequin Studios in Singapore, showcasing her versatility and global reach.

