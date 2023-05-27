IN PHOTOS: Alex Ovechkin and wife Anastasia celebrate son Ilya's third birthday

Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Anastasia, recently celebrated a momentous occasion as they joyously marked their son Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin's third birthday. Anastasia took to her Instagram stories to share the heartfelt moments of the event, allowing fans and well-wishers a glimpse into their joyous celebration.

In her first Instagram story, Anastasia extended warm birthday wishes to her beloved son, Ilya. The accompanying photo captured a heartwarming moment between Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin and his older brother, Sergei. The image showcased the love and bond between the two siblings, highlighting the close-knit nature of the Ovechkin family.

Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin, born on May 27, 2020, has been a source of immense joy and pride for his parents. The Ovechkin family took the opportunity to show their love and respect for their youngest member as they celebrated his third birthday.

The family gathered for the birthday party, which included Sergei, the couple's first kid. The event was filled with joy, laughter, and a palpable sense of togetherness. Alex and Anastasia Ovechkin made sure that their son's birthday was celebrated in style, creating lasting memories and joy for their son.

The personal life of Alex Ovechkin and his wife

Alex Ovechkin, a popular ice hockey player, had faced difficulties in finding love following his failed engagement. However, everything changed when Anastasia Shubskaya entered his life. Anastasia, who is an actress, model, and a beautiful Russian woman with brown eyes, instantly captured Ovechkin's heart during their first meeting.

Their wedding, held in Barvikha, Russia, was no ordinary affair. It resembled a fairy-tale Disney wedding, adding to the enchantment of their union. As their life progressed, the couple was blessed with two children. Sergei, their first child, holds American citizenship as he was born in a hospital near Miami. Ovechkin's children, Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin, often attend his games, providing him with motivation to succeed.

Throughout Ovechkin's athletic career, Anastasia, his wife, has been a constant source of support and strength. She has been a solid presence in his life, standing by his side through thick and thin.

Most fans are aware of Alex Ovechkin and Anastasia Shubskaya's love story; they complement each other wonderfully and create an ideal couple. Pardon me for saying this but it's almost like Beauty and the Beast, with Ovechkin known for his aggressive style of play and Anastasia being an epitome of beauty.

With Anastasia's unwavering support and their children's presence filling his heart with joy, Alex Ovechkin continues to carve his legacy on the ice, driven by the passion for his sport and the love that fuels his spirit.

Poll : 0 votes