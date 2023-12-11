In Photos: Alex Tuch and wife Kylie Edwards welcome couple's first child, Tripp

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch and his wife, Kylie Edwards, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, named Tripp Michael Tuch.

The joyous occasion was shared with fans and followers on Kylie Edwards' Instagram, where she posted a series of heartwarming photos capturing the precious moments of their growing family.

In the first glimpse shared by Kylie, she unveiled a sweet photo of their newborn son, Tripp, born on Saturday. The caption exuded the overwhelming happiness of the new parents:

"The best day of our lives."

It marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

The second glimpse transported followers to the hospital, where Kylie shared a touching image featuring herself, Alex Tuch and their newborn son.

The third post featured a heart-melting image of Alex Tuch cradling Tripp. The father-son bond was on full display as the infant lay peacefully on Alex's shoulder.

Before the birth of their son, Alex Tuch and Kylie Edwards had captivated fans with their love story.

The couple, who have been in a romantic relationship for an extended period, announced their engagement on Mar. 15, 2022. The joyful news was shared through a charming photo on Kylie Edwards' Instagram, where the couple showed their engagement rings.

A look at Alex Tuch's NHL career

Tuch's NHL journey commenced in 2016 when he signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. After an impressive AHL season with the Iowa Wild, Tuch made his NHL debut in 2017.

Traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, he played a key role in their 2018 Stanley Cup Finals run. Recognizing his contribution, the Golden Knights inked a seven-year, $33.25 million extension in 2018. A setback came in 2021 with a shoulder injury, limiting his play for most of the season.

In Nov. 2021, Tuch joined the Buffalo Sabres, his childhood team, as part of a trade for Jack Eichel. His debut showcased his versatility, and he quickly became a fan-favorite.

Notable moments, including stealing the puck from Eichel for a game-winning goal, endeared him to Sabres fans. The 2022-23 season was a breakthrough one, marked by Tuch's career-high goals, assists and points, an two hat-tricks, including a shorthanded goal.