IN PHOTOS: Alex Wennberg and his wife Felicia join William Karlsson's Stanley Cup celebration

The hockey world witnessed a delightful gathering as Alex Wennberg and his wife, Felicia, joined Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson's Stanley Cup victory celebration in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alex made a memorable appearance at the celebration, showing the strong bonds that often exist between players, both on and off the ice.

Felicia Wennberg shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram stories, allowing fans and followers an intimate look into the joyous moments that unfolded.

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

The BookTok controversy involving Alex Wennberg led the Kraken to take significant steps concerning their TikTok content

On Aug. 1, 2023, the Seattle Kraken took action to remove content related to the BookTok trend from their social media platforms. This decision was prompted by a controversy involving forward Alex Wennberg and his wife, Felicia.

BookTok, a popular hashtag on TikTok, had been used by content creators to discuss and promote books, including hockey romance novels featuring real NHL players as fictional characters.

However, the trend turned problematic as certain fans began engaging in inappropriate behavior, such as sexual harassment and objectification of NHL players.

Felicia Wennberg used Instagram to express her concerns about the offensive videos and comments directed at her husband. She pointed out that this behavior had become predatory and exploitative, criticizing the double standards that allowed such actions to persist.

Alex Wennberg also spoke out about the issue, condemning the offensive comments directed not only at him but also at his wife and their two-year-old son. He called for more respect and common sense going forward, denouncing the harassment and objectification of their relationship.

The Seattle Kraken's social media team had previously engaged with the hockey BookTok community by featuring players like Alex in targeted videos. However, the situation escalated, leading the Kraken to make the decision to remove any media referencing BookTok and to archive images and videos from their public social media feeds.

The Wennberg controversy had repercussions in the hockey romance literary community, including for authors like Emily Rath. While most readers of hockey romance novels enjoyed the fictional stories within the genre, Rath highlighted the problematic subset (approximately 1%) that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.