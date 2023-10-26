IN PHOTOS: Canadiens star Brendan Gallagher and his fiancée Emma Fortin stun in latest photoshoot

Recently, Brendan Gallagher and Emma Fortin participated in a stunning photoshoot that has been in the spotlight.

Sports fans are often drawn to athletes not just because of the action on the field; rather, their off-field lives, specifically their relationships often garner more headlines than the actual sporting action itself.

Brendan Gallagher and his fiancée Emma Fortin's latest photoshoot

These photos posted to Instagram illustrate their undeniable chemistry as a couple. Dressed in chic coordinated attire, Gallagher and Fortin exude elegance and style as the backdrop of their photoshoot completes its aesthetic appeal.

Gallagher is known for his tenacity on the ice, but these photos show a different side to him.

His easygoing personality and obvious love for Fortin provide insight into his life away from the rink. Fortin adds to Gallagher's allure with her dazzling smile and elegant manner.

Photoshoots give a glimpse into Gallagher and Fortin's similar styles; from casual chic to formal elegance, both can pull off whatever outfit they attempt. Their ease in front of the camera creates truly captivating images.

Fans have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to show their admiration for this couple. Comments on their Instagram post are full of compliments regarding their outfits as well as well wishes for their future together.

Gallagher and Fortin have clearly won each other's hearts as well as the love of their admirers.

A bit about Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher is a professional ice hockey player currently playing as the right winger for the Montreal Canadiens. He made his debut with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL), becoming the all-time scoring leader before leaving as the all-time leading scorer of their roster.

His incredible performance caught the attention of the Montreal Canadiens, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Gallagher made his NHL debut during the 2012-2013 season and since then has been an outstanding performer for the Montreal Canadiens.

His aggressive style combined with goal-scoring success quickly won him fans and garnered several nominations, such as those for both Calder Memorial Trophy and Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Off the ice, Gallagher has earned recognition for his charitable endeavors. He founded Gallagher's Gladiators program, giving children with various medical conditions access to Canadiens home games. He was awarded the Jean Beliveau Trophy for his efforts in giving back to the community.