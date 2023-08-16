IN PHOTOS: Chris Kreider's wedding at luxury retreat draws multiple Rangers stars

In a heartwarming celebration of love, the New York Rangers' alternate captain and skilled ice hockey winger, Chris Kreider, tied the knot with his beloved wife, Francesca Gentile. The picturesque ceremony took place surrounded by lush greenery, creating a serene and enchanting atmosphere that perfectly encapsulated the couple's special day.

Francesca Gentile, the stunning bride, graced the occasion in an elegant white gown, radiating beauty and happiness as she embarked on this new chapter of her life. In a fitting contrast, Chris Kreider opted for a dashing black formal suit, paired with a crisp white shirt beneath.

One of the most captivating moments caught in a series of Instagram posts was the passionate embrace shared between Kreider and his bride, Francesca. With Kreider tenderly holding Francesca in his arms, the couple sealed their vows with a heartfelt kiss. As if the universe itself wanted to partake in their joy, a gentle rain began to fall, adding an element of ethereal beauty to the already enchanting scene.

The presence of fellow Rangers stars added an exciting touch to the event, showing the strong bond that exists both on and off the ice. As the raindrops danced around them, Kreider and Gentile embarked on their journey as a married couple, surrounded by the blessings of nature and the love of their friends and teammates.

Chris Kreider pledges to seek redemption after a disappointing 2022-23 NHL season

After the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL season, Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers openly discussed the hurdles his team encountered. In a conversation with NHL reporter Mollie Walker, Kreider shared his thoughts about the season's ending and its implications for the team's future. He said:

"I think like every guy on that team, I've got a pit in my stomach. I expect that to turn into a bit of a chip on everyone's shoulder."

Despite securing a spot in the playoffs, the Rangers' aspirations for a successful postseason run were dashed by an unexpected loss to the New Jersey Devils in the opening round. Despite initially leading the series 2-0, the Rangers couldn't maintain their momentum.

The premature exit from the playoffs has motivated Kreider and his fellow teammates. His words encapsulated a resolve to transform the setbacks from the 2022-23 season into renewed strength for the upcoming one.

As the Rangers evaluate their missed chance and dissect the factors contributing to their early departure, Kreider is all committed to progress and betterment.