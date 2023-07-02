IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid, fiancée Lauren Kyle celebrate Canada Day with family

Connor McDavid, the talented ice hockey player and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, celebrated Canada Day in style with his fiancée, Lauren Kyle, and their loved ones. The couple, accompanied by Connor's brother, Cameron, and his girlfriend, Sarah Nanacsik, enjoyed a memorable day filled with joyous festivities.

Lauren Kyle took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of the celebration, treating fans to a sneak peek into their cherished moments.

Lauren Kyle took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their Canada Day celebration.

Lauren Kyle took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of their Canada Day celebration.

In one of the stories, the holiday spirit was evident as Lauren and Sarah donned Christmas caps. Connor and his brother stood behind them, capturing the joyous occasion in a heartwarming selfie.

The next story revealed some delightful culinary delights accompanied by glasses of wine, as they indulged in the mouthwatering food.

As the festivities continued, the family turned their attention to decorating a beautiful Christmas tree. Adorned with sparkling lights and ornaments, the tree served as a centerpiece, exuding a festive charm that enhanced their celebration.

Through Lauren Kyle's Instagram stories, fans were granted a glimpse into the intimate and joyful moments that unfolded during their Canada Day celebration.

Connor McDavid announced his engagement to Lauren Kyle

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, recently shared the news of their engagement. After nearly eight years together, the couple took to Instagram to inform their fans about the joyful milestone. During a vacation in Chicago, accompanied by their families, McDavid proposed to Kyle on June 22, 2023.

Kyle expressed her overwhelming happiness in an Instagram caption that accompanied a series of engagement photos. Describing June 22 as the best day of her life, she eagerly expressed her excitement about their future together.

The couple's journey over the past eight years has been filled with love, growth, and happiness. Kyle expressed her awe of the future and their plans to build a beautiful life together.

In her heartfelt message, Kyle conveyed her deep love and gratitude for Connor McDavid. She acknowledged that she knew he was the one from the moment they met and eagerly anticipated the journey ahead.

"I am indescribably happy to spend the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness, and love, and I can't believe how much more we have to look forward to. From the day we met, I knew you were my person, and I can't wait to create a beautiful life together. Thank you for the most thoughtful and perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything."

Since the announcement, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their congratulations, excitement, and support for the couple.

Poll : 0 votes