In Photos: Connor McDavid's Canada Walk of Fame induction, with fiancee Lauren Kyle and family in presence

Hockey sensation Connor McDavid found himself in the spotlight at Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony alongside pop star Avril Lavigne, comedian Rick Mercer and actress Tantoo Cardinal.

The 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers captain, known for his prowess on the ice, was joined by his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, and his family for the prestigious occasion. Kyle shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram.

It featured the power couple elegantly posed, with McDavid donned in a sharp suit and Kyle in a stunning red dress. The McDavid family added to the charm of the evening, underscoring the significance of the honor bestowed on the hockey star.

McDavid with Lauren Kyle

McDavid with his Family

However, the announcement stirred a wave of mixed reactions among hockey enthusiasts.

Some questioned the timing of McDavid's induction, deeming it early in his illustrious career, while others pondered his on-ice accomplishments. McDavid now stands among the ranks of hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky, Maurice Richard and Mario Lemieux, a testament to his impact on the sport.

The gala marked the 25th anniversary of Canada's Walk of Fame, adding to the historical significance of Connor McDavid's induction. As opinions continue to swirl, there's no denying that McDavid's star power extends beyond the rink, earning him a coveted place among Canada's most celebrated individuals.

Connor McDavid's stellar international career with the potential Crosby collaboration

Connor McDavid's illustrious career has been punctuated by exceptional achievements donning the Canadian jersey. His debut in the national colors during the 2012-13 World U17 Hockey Challenge and U18 World Junior Championship foreshadowed the brilliance that would define his trajectory.

A standout moment in McDavid's early international career came in the 2013 U18 WJC, where he not only secured the gold medal but also emerged as the top scorer, amassing an impressive 14 points.

His subsequent appearances in various championships, including the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he again clinched gold, solidified his status as a key player for Team Canada.

Notably, Connor McDavid's international journey includes stints in the 2016 IIHF World Championship and the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Despite his remarkable individual achievements, the specter of a potential collaboration with fellow superstar Sidney Crosby looms.

In a generous gesture, Crosby expressed his willingness to adapt, emphasizing his readiness to relinquish the center position for McDavid.

"I've skated with him, and I've played both (positions). I think I'm good either way, playing wing or center, whatever he wants to do. He can carry the mail, I'll find the opening," Crosby said in an interview with Elliotte Friedman.