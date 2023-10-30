IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren & brother Cameron in attendance at Heritage Classic Alberta

Connor McDavid, the renowned Canadian professional ice hockey center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL), had a special occasion recently.

The NHL Heritage Classic, a highly anticipated hockey game, looked like it was more of a family affair as Connor's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, and his brother, Cameron McDavid, were in attendance to support the Edmonton Oilers.

Lauren Kyle, who has been a constant presence in Connor McDavid's life, used her Instagram story to share a sneak peek of their experience at the NHL Heritage Classic.

This allowed her fans and followers to get a glimpse of the excitement and energy surrounding the event.

It's no secret that Lauren has been an integral part of Connor's support system and has shared in his hockey journey, making her presence at such an event all the more special.

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Not to be outdone, Connor McDavid's brother, Cameron McDavid, also made his presence known by sharing a post on his Instagram story. The presence of McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, and his brother, Cameron McDavid, at the NHL Heritage Classic added a personal touch to an already special event.

Source: Cam McDavid Instagram

The Heritage Classic itself was a memorable hockey spectacle, with the Flames and Oilers facing off in the outdoor arena, and it left fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of the storied rivalry between these two Canadian teams.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle: A love story, home, and passion for sports and design

Connor McDavid is the center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, chosen first overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft. He made history as the NHL's youngest captain in his second year.

McDavid is a three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, leading in goals during the 2016–2017 season. In 2016, he met his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, at a friend's birthday party.

Lauren Kyle hails from Edmonton, Alberta, and studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design. She owns Kyle and Co. Design Studio and is writing a cookbook called The Atelier Table.

Kyle's passion for sports is evident, having played college volleyball and being a staunch supporter of McDavid during his home games in Edmonton.

The couple showcased their luxurious home in an episode of Architectural Digest, featuring an indoor sports court and a home gym that teammates used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle managed the home's interiors.

They share their home with their dog, Leonard, who rules the roost. Both McDavid and Kyle adore dogs, as seen in their neon sign that boldly declares,

"If you don't like dogs, get out."