Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, are taking significant steps toward their impending marriage, and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

The journey towards matrimony reached a delightful milestone when Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid's fiancee, shared a sneak peek of her wedding dress shopping adventure.

Lauren, who has captured the hearts of many with her charming presence, took to her Instagram story to offer a glimpse into the exciting preparations for their big day.

In a series of Instagram story updates, Lauren shared her visit to the renowned Danielle Frankel studio, a bridal and ready-to-wear label based in New York.

Danielle Frankel is known for crafting exquisite bridal ensembles, making it a fitting choice for a momentous occasion like this.

By choosing this esteemed atelier, Lauren Kyle is undoubtedly setting the stage for a wedding attire that will be nothing short of stunning.

Lauren Kyle's excitement was palpable as she uploaded a video and snapshot of the wedding gown, giving fans a brief but tantalizing preview of her bridal look.

Accompanying the visuals was a bridal emoji, symbolizing the significance and joy of the moment. It's clear that Lauren is putting great thought and care into selecting the perfect gown that will make her special day even more memorable.

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

Source: Lauren Kyle Instagram

The couple, who have been together for nearly eight years, announced their engagement on June 25, 2023, and the excitement is building as the wedding day draws near.

The engagement of Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle was a heartwarming event in itself. It took place on June 22, 2023, during a romantic vacation in Chicago.

This picturesque setting was made even more magical as the couple was surrounded by their family members, adding a beautiful touch of intimacy to the proposal.

A look at Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's relationship

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's love story began in 2016 at a mutual friend's birthday celebration. Lauren, an Edmonton native and Ryerson's School of Interior Design alum, now runs her successful firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio.

She's also working on a cookbook, "The Atelier Table," showcasing her culinary passion. Kyle, a former college volleyball player, passionately supports McDavid at his home games in Edmonton.

They even featured their home in Architectural Digest. Sharing a love for pets, they adopted Leonard, their furry companion, and proudly displayed a neon sign in their living space proclaiming, "If you don't like dogs, get out."