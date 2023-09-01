IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's wedding takes first steps as fiancée Lauren Kyle hosts party for to-be bridesmaids

Love is in the air for Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, as they take their first steps toward their upcoming wedding. The couple recently announced their engagement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey. As the anticipation for their wedding builds, Kyle hosted a special party for her to-be bridesmaids.

The list of bridesmaids includes names that reflect not only the couple's close friendships but also their connections within the hockey world. Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, is set to take on the role of the maid of honor, while Rachel Yelena Gagner, the wife of Sam Gagner, joins as a bridesmaid. The group also includes Liv Hall, Sami Punzo, Sadie Self, Julie, and Rachel Dunford.

Lauren Kyle and her bridesmaids

McDavid and Kyle have been together for nearly eight years. Their engagement news was met with excitement and well-wishes from friends, family and fans. The engagement took place on June 22, 2023, during a vacation in Chicago.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram

The announcement was accompanied by a series of engagement photos shared on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the celebrations. Kyle's caption expressed her happiness, labeling June 22nd as the best day of her life.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram

More on Connor McDavid's and soon-to-be wife Lauren Kyle's love story

In 2016, Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's love story began at a mutual friend's birthday party. Edmonton-born Lauren pursued interior design at Ryerson and now operates her successful firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio.

With a passion for culinary arts, she's crafting a cookbook titled The Atelier Table. An athlete herself, Kyle played college volleyball. A constant presence at McDavid's games, she stands as his constant supporter. The couple featured their elegant home on an episode of Architectural Digest.

Sharing a fondness for pets, they also introduced Leonard, their furry companion. A neon sign in their living space reads, 'If you don't like dogs, get out.'