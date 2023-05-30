Renowned former ice hockey goaltender Ryan Miller has taken on a new role as a coach for his son's team in the Tinseltown Tournament Series championship.

The heartwarming news came to light when Ryan's wife, Noureen DeWulf, shared a touching family picture on her Instagram stories, expressing her heartfelt congratulations.

In the photo, the couple can be seen with their children, radiating pride and joy. Noureen further shared another picture that showcased Ryan Miller alongside his son Bodhi and the entire team he is coaching.

The image captures the essence of a proud father and mentor, embodying the bond between a parent and a child.

For Ryan Miller, who had an illustrious career as a professional ice hockey goaltender in the NHL, this coaching opportunity represents a chance to pass on his knowledge, experience, and love for the game to the next generation. It also shows his commitment to the sport and his desire to contribute even further.

Miller achieved remarkable success throughout his career, earning numerous accolades, including the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 2010. He represented the United States in several international tournaments, including the Winter Olympics, where he played a pivotal role in leading his country to a silver medal in 2010.

Now, Miller's focus has shifted to nurturing and guiding his son and his teammates toward their own hockey dreams. The couple is quite serious about their son's hockey career.

A look at Ryan Miller's NHL career

Ryan Miller's journey to becoming an NHL star began when he was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round (No. 138) of the 1999 NHL Draft. In the 2005-06 season, he surpassed Martin Biron to become the Sabres' undisputed number one goaltender.

From that point on, Miller never played fewer than 40 games in a season for Buffalo. His tenure with the Sabres was marked by remarkable achievements, leaving the team as the leader in games played (540) and wins (284). He recorded five seasons with 30 or more wins and achieved the impressive feat of 40 or more wins twice.

However, his career took him beyond Buffalo when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues on February 28, 2014. Although the Blues fell short in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Chicago Blackhawks, Miller's remarkable talents made him an attractive unrestricted free agent.

On July 1, 2014, he signed a three-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks. During his three seasons there, Ryan Miller continued to demonstrate his skill and passion for the game.

On October 28, 2014, he became the 30th goaltender in NHL history to achieve 300 wins when the Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. His time in Vancouver provided further evidence of his consistency and ability to perform at a high level.

In 2017, Ryan Miller made the move to the Anaheim Ducks, signing a two-year contract. He later agreed to return for a third season in Anaheim on June 20, 2019.

Miller's tenure with the Ducks saw him achieve yet another milestone in his career. On February 10, 2019, he secured his 375th NHL victory, surpassing John Vanbiesbrouck as the winningest US born goaltender.

Ryan Miller announced on April 29, 2021, that he would retire after the 2020-21 season. His final game was a bittersweet 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on May 8.

