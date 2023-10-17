IN PHOTOS: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go public with first appearance together at Buffalo Sabres game

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers faced off in a game that marked the first public appearance of actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 26-year-old Steinfeld and her 27-year-old partner, Allen, were sighted in the KeyBank Center stands in Buffalo, New York, as they watched the NHL season commence.

This marked their first public outing as a couple after rumors of their romance began swirling in May 2023, shortly after Allen's reported breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

The high-profile pair watched the season-opener match, where the New York Rangers emerged victorious with a 5-1 win. According to Jen Juneau of People, while Steinfeld and Allen did not officially confirm their relationship, sources close to the actress confirmed their status, noting that they had been "hanging out for a few weeks" and described them as a "cute couple."

During the outing, the couple enjoyed each other's company in what appeared to be a suite, savoring the excitement of the game. Their relationship, though not officially confirmed by either party, has been the subject of public interest, with fans and media outlets eager to learn more about their budding romance.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Allen, expressed his astonishment at the level of attention their relationship garnered during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast in August. When asked about headlines portraying him and Steinfeld as a couple, Allen said,

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

He condemned the intrusive actions of some photographers who went to great lengths to capture moments of their relationship. He described it as a "gross feeling" that fosters a sense of "insecurity" for him and Steinfeld.

While neither Steinfeld nor Allen has publicly confirmed the exact nature of their relationship, during the podcast conversation, the NFL star did not object to the hosts referring to Steinfeld as his girlfriend.

Despite keeping details about their relationship relatively private, their public appearance together at the NHL season opener garnered the attention and excitement of fans and the media.

Buffalo Sabres join forces with Courage of Carly Fund

The Buffalo Sabres swapped their skates for a night at Lasertron in Amherst, where they spent time with some fans from the Courage of Carly fund.

Buffalo Sabres players Zach Benson, Peyton Krebs and Matt Savoie were also in attendance. They joined kids from the Courage of Carly Foundation to entertain and support them.

The event was organized to offer young patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and their siblings a memorable experience with the Buffalo Sabres.