IN PHOTOS: Jake Oettinger proposes to girlfriend Kennedi Schumacher in cute Instagram post

In a heartwarming display of love and commitment, Jake Oettinger, the goaltender for the Dallas Stars, proposed to his long-time girlfriend Kennedi Schumacher.

The romantic gesture unfolded through a delightful Instagram post, capturing the attention of fans and admirers alike.

Jake, known for his remarkable goaltending skills, has been in a steady relationship with Kennedi for the past four years. Their deep connection, which traces back to their childhood days, has blossomed into a beautiful romance, characterized by unwavering support and affection.

Kennedi, a finance and marketing specialist based in Dallas, Texas, has often taken to her Instagram account to express her love and admiration for Jake. Her posts have given fans a glimpse into their relationship, highlighting their strong bond and shared journey.

On Jake's birthday in December 2022, Kennedi dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to celebrate him, showcasing their affectionate connection. In October 2021, on their second dating anniversary, she shared a series of pictures that encapsulated their journey together.

Amidst rumors and speculation about the possibility of marriage, Jake's proposal has further solidified their unbreakable bond. The couple's undeniable chemistry and unwavering commitment have captivated their followers and fueled their anticipation for the next chapter in their lives.

Jake Oettinger's rise from the AHL to NHL stardom with the Dallas Stars

In 2019, Jake Oettinger signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars and began his professional career with the AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Despite facing initial challenges, Oettinger showcased his potential with a .897 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average in his early games.

His performance caught the attention of the Dallas Stars' management, leading to his call-up to the NHL on March 3, 2020. Oettinger made his debut in the high-pressure Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, coming in relief of Anton Khudobin.

As injuries plagued the Stars' goaltending roster, Oettinger seized the opportunity and became the team's backup goaltender for the 2020-21 season. Throughout the season, he gradually gained confidence and solidified his position, making 24 starts and appearing in relief five times.

With a .911 save percentage, Jake Oettinger proved his ability to handle the pressures of the NHL, ultimately earning the role of the Stars' starting goaltender.

