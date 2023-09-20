IN PHOTOS: John Tavares links up with Pascal Siakam to give back to the community of Toronto

In a heartwarming display of community support, John Tavares and Pascal Siakam joined forces to make a positive impact on their beloved city of Toronto. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain and Toronto Raptors forward both have shown that they're equally committed to making a difference off the ice and court.

The duo came together to discuss their charitable foundations and the significant work they do within the Toronto community. Tavares and Siakam shed light on their shared dedication to giving back and uplifting the lives of those in need.

John Tavares is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward and the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL. Tavares' career began when he was selected first overall in the 2009 NHL entry draft by the New York Islanders. Tavares has served as the team's captain for five seasons.

Pascal Siakam, on the other hand, hails from Cameroon and is a prominent figure in the NBA as a forward for the Toronto Raptors. Known as "Spicy P," Siakam has achieved two NBA All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors.

He reached the pinnacle of success in 2019 when he played a pivotal role in helping the Raptors secure their first NBA championship.

During their conversation, Tavares and Siakam shared insights into the charitable initiatives they are spearheading. Both athletes have established foundations aimed at making a positive impact on the Toronto community.

John Tavares' uncle is a Canadian lacrosse legend and Buffalo Bandits head coach

John Tavares' uncle is also called John Tavares. He was born in Toronto in 1968 and is a Canadian lacrosse icon.

He's a former professional player and currently serves as the head coach of the Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Six Nations Chiefs in the Major Series Lacrosse League. Tavares holds the record as the NLL's all-time leading scorer.

Alongside his lacrosse career, he's a math teacher at Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga.

Tavares' NLL journey really began with the Buffalo Bandits in 1992, after he was traded from the Detroit Turbos in 1991. He also represented the Professional Lacrosse Players' Association for the Bandits.

His statistics are awe-inspiring. In 306 games played he recorded 815 goals, 934 assists, and 1,749 points, securing his place in lacrosse history. He's also second in all-time loose ball recoveries with 2,191.

His contributions to lacrosse earned him a spot in Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2022, solidifying his status as a Canadian sports legend.