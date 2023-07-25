IN PHOTOS: Juuse Saros ties the knot with girlfriend Minna Varis

Finnish ice hockey goaltender Juuse Saros, tied the knot with his longtime fiancee, Minna Varis, on July 25, 2023. The happy couple exchanged vows and became husband and wife, marking a joyous milestone in their relationship.

The Nashville Predators, recognizing the significance of this special moment for their star goaltender and took to Twitter to congratulate the newlyweds.

In their heartwarming post, the team shared photos of the beautiful couple. In one of the images, Juuse Saros is seen clad in a sharp black suit with a crisp white shirt and formal shoes, while Minna Varis looks stunning in a flowing white gown, holding a delicate bouquet of flowers in her hand.

The photographs capture the intimate moments shared between Juuse and Minna during their wedding.

Evaluating Juuse Saros' stats and more

Juuse Saros, the Finnish ice hockey goaltender for the Nashville Predators, had an impressive career in both Finland and North America. He started his youth career and early professional years with his hometown club, HPK, in Liiga. In 2015, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators, who had drafted him in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

In the 2022-2023 NHL season, Saros appeared in 64 games, out of which he won 33 games, lost 23 games, and had 7 overtime losses. He played a total of 3,810 minutes, faced 2,099 shots, and maintained a solid 2.69 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Throughout his NHL career, which spans 286 games, Saros has exhibited consistency and skill. He has won 147 games and suffered 95 losses, with 27 games going into overtime. He has played a total of 16,422 minutes, faced 8,738 shots, and maintained an impressive 2.58 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

In the 2021-2022 season, Saros was at the peak of his performance, being named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the final week of the regular season, impacting the Predators' playoff hopes.

