In Photos: K'Andre Miller and girlfriend Addison Clark's Home Alone-like Christmas day out

Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller and his girlfriend Addison Clark enjoyed the first day of the three-day break for holidays in the NHL in the most Home Alone 2-like style.

The couple visited some of the famous Christmas spots in New York, many of which were showcased in the 1992 comedy film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York starring Macaulay Culkin.

Addison Clark shared glimpses of the couple's Christman day out on her Instagram stories. Their first stop was French restaurant, Pastis, in New York's Meatpacking District.

Screenshot

The New York Rangers defenseman and Clark then went to the iconic "The Plaza Hotel".

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, stayed at this hotel and went on to enjoy its amenities, including a hotel suite, limousine on-demand and more, on his father's credit card.

Screenshot

The couple then took a horse-drawn carriage ride across Central Park. In the movie, Kevin McCallister also takes a horse-drawn carriage ride across Central Park to escape from burglars Harry and Marv.

Screenshot

In her stories, Clark was seen feeding a carrot to a horse, presumably the one pulling the carriage the couple were seated on. K'Andre Miller and Clark also enjoyed music from two artists, one playing a violin and the other a cello, in Central Park.

K'Andre Miller was racially abused during the start of his NHL career

K'Andre Miller was drafted 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft. In mid 2020, he finished playing his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin and signed his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers. He was set to start playing for the Rangers in the 2020-21 season.

The Rangers hosted an introductory video chat for fans to interact with their latest addition when "a vile individual" hijacked the Zoom call and posted racial slurs in the chat hurled at K'Andre Miller. The chats continued for a while but were eventually disabled by the Rangers.

Miller, commenting on the incident, told The Athletic:

“I did see the comments, but (am) trying to move past it as fast as possible.”

The Rangers released an official statement after the incident, saying that they were 'apalled' by the fan's behavior.

Expand Tweet

The NHL also condemned the fan's behavior and released a statement, which said:

“No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our league. We join with the Rangers in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

Expand Tweet

Rangers captain Jacob Trouba also offered support to the then-rookie K'Andre Miller:

"What happened today was inexcusable and cowardly. Racism has no place in the hockey community or the world. @kandre_miller we are excited to have you as a part of the @NYRangers, and I look forward to having you as a teammate."

Expand Tweet