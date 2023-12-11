In Photos: Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn shares special birthday wish for Panthers star

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk's sister, Taryn, expressed her warm 26th birthday wishes for the Panthers alternate captain on social media. She wished her brother Matthew a happy birthday in an Instagram story post.

Moreover, David R, a devoted Florida Panthers supporter, took to his X account to share heartfelt birthday greetings in celebration of Matthew's 26th birthday.

"Happy 26th birthday to Matthew Tkachuk"

Sibling Superstars: Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and Taryn Tkachuk

The Tkachuk family is an established family in the world of ice hockey, with brothers Matthew and Brady carrying on their father's heritage.

Matthew Tkachuk, born on December 11, 1997, has risen to stardom as a forward for the NHL's Florida Panthers, initially drafted as the No. 6 overall pick by the Calgary Flames in 2016.

Transitioning from a successful tenure with the Flames, Matthew was traded to the Florida Panthers, where his stellar performance continued. Brady Tkachuk, younger brother of Matthew, was born on September 16, 1999, and holds the position of captain for the Ottawa Senators.

The family trio includes Taryn Tkachuk, who is a junior field hockey athlete for the Virginia Cavaliers.

Mirroring their father's tenacious playing style, the Tkachuk brothers embody a formidable hockey lineage. Keith Tkachuk, their father and a former NHL forward with an excellent 18-year career, is one of only five American-born players to have 500 goals and the sixth to have 1,000 points.

Inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, Keith's legacy further enriches the Tkachuk family's profound impact on the NHL.

Matthew Tkachuk's NHL Career Odyssey

Panthers' star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been delivering standout performances ever since he joined the organization.

In the 2022–23 season, Tkachuk achieved a career-high and led the team with an impressive 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists), setting a new benchmark for a player in their inaugural season with the Panthers.

On April 19, 2022, Tkachuk reached another milestone by recording his 99th point (an assist), surpassing his father's previous personal record.

Matthew Tkachuk's key stats in the 2023–24 NHL season

Goals - 5

Assists - 15

Points - 20

Plus/Minus - 0