IN PHOTOS: Michael Amadio celebrates Stanley Cup success alongside his pregnant wife

Michael Amadio, the forward for the Vegas Golden Knights, made a triumphant return to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, with the Stanley Cup in tow. The city's residents were filled with excitement as they lined up for hours at the GFL Memorial Gardens, eager to catch a glimpse of hockey's most prestigious trophy.

Amadio's day began at the GFL Memorial Gardens, the home of the OHL's Soo Greyhounds, where he signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker presented him with a key to the city, a show of the pride and admiration the community holds for their hometown hero.

Amadio had a special moment with the Stanley Cup, taking in the serene beauty of the lake while embracing the iconic trophy with his pregnant wife.

The young fans of Sault Ste. Marie, like Landon Bennison and Hunter McMillan, were among those eagerly waiting to meet Amadio and witness the Stanley Cup up close.

Their pride and admiration for their local hero were evident, as they expressed their excitement and hopes of following in his footsteps. He also celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup in a unique way by having a cake replica of the trophy.

Amidst the cheers and celebrations, Michael Amadio reflected on his own childhood, recalling how fellow Sault Ste. Marie player Tyler Kennedy's Stanley Cup victory with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 had a profound impact on him. Amadio is thrilled to have the opportunity to inspire the next generation of aspiring hockey players in his community.

A look at Michael Amadio's NHL career

Michael Amadio began his NHL journey in 2016 with the Los Angeles Kings, impressing fans with a standout performance in the AHL playoffs. He made his NHL debut in 2017 and scored his first goal in his fourth game.

In 2021, Amadio was traded to the Ottawa Senators but made only limited appearances before becoming a free agent. He joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2021-22 season, facing challenges initially but later joining the Vegas Golden Knights after being claimed off waivers.

During the 2022-23 season, Michael Amadio's hard work paid off with a contract extension. His shining moment came in the playoffs, when he scored crucial goals, including the game-winner in the Stanley Cup Finals, helping the Golden Knights secure victory and claim the Stanley Cup.

