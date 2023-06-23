IN PHOTOS: Mikayla Demaiter steals the show in all white dress

Mikayla Demaiter, a former goalie for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League (PWHL), has taken the Instagram world by storm with her foray into fashion and modeling. Her captivating beauty has earned her the title of "the sexiest" hockey star on Instagram, garnering significant attention from her fans.

Recently, the 23-year-old shared a series of stunning photos on her Instagram, captivating her 2.3 million followers. In these pictures, she flawlessly posed in a white dress, standing tall in heels while holding a stylish handbag. With a touch of irony, she captioned the post:

"it's okay, i'd be at a loss for words too."

Mikayla Demaiter's popularity continues to grow, solidifying her position as one of the most influential models on Instagram. She currently boasts 2.3 million followers and counting. Her recent post has already amassed 84K likes, with comments still pouring in.

A look into the journey of Mikayla Demaiter from goaltending to the social media sensation

Mikayla Demaiter, 23, hails from Chatham, Ontario, and is currently pursuing her education at Western University. She was an impressive goalie on the ice before turning into a sensation for her stunning looks on Instagram.

The 23-year-old had impressive career stats while playing for the Bluewater Hawks in the PWHL. Her best season was in 2018-19 when she allowed just 19 goals on 428 shots on goal in 20 games and had a 2.25 goals-against average. She finished the season with a save percentage of .909.

The following year, Demaiter announced her retirement from hockey with an emotional message in which she thanked her family and friends for their support throughout her journey:

"It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus."

"I want to thank you for the places we’ve gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me ... definitely miss seeing us together...."

"Thanks again for everything."

Mikayla Demaiter moved on to the world of fashion and modeling after retiring from the sport. She began posting her stunning looks with perfect poses on Instagram, and within no time, her popularity skyrocketed, quickly making her one of the platform's most influential models.

