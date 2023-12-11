In Photos: Mike Tyson in attendance as New York Rangers take on LA Kings

On a crisp Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers faced off against the LA Kings in a highly anticipated hockey match. The game marked a significant moment for the LA Kings, as they experienced their first loss in regulation on the road this season, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat against the Rangers.

What caught the attention of fans both in the arena and across social media platforms was the presence of a legendary figure in the world of boxing – none other than Mike Tyson himself. The former American professional boxer, who competed from 1985 to 2005, was spotted in the crowd, adding a touch of star power to the hockey showdown.

In a post shared by the official New York Rangers Twitter account, the charismatic Mike Tyson was showcased in all his glory. The accompanying image depicted Tyson donned in a sleek and stylish full black attire, complete with a striking black and silver neckpiece. Tyson was seen passionately cheering on the New York Rangers players.

New York Rangers' 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings

The New York Rangers secured a convincing 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings, with Mika Zibanejad and Jimmy Vesey leading the way with second-period goals. Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, facing his former team, made 25 saves and displayed acrobatic prowess, preserving his 8-0-1 record for the season.

Vincent Trocheck's three assists and goals from Jonny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle contributed to the Rangers' bounce-back win after two consecutive losses.

Quick, who played 16 seasons with the Kings, relished the special moment, emphasizing the effort from his teammates in front of him. The Kings suffered their second consecutive road loss after starting with an impressive 11-game winning streak away from home to start the season. Kings forward Phillip Danault broke Quick's shutout bid with a power-play goal, assisted by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette praised his team's response to the previous loss, highlighting a well-rounded effort against the defensively strong Kings:

“I think it was exactly what we needed to do. They are a good hockey team, real good defensively. We stuck with it and generated chances in the second and third. A really good start-to-finish game."

Zibanejad's power-play goal, Vesey's contribution and Quick's exceptional goaltending added to the Rangers' dominance. The victory marked the sixth time in NHL history that a goaltender, Quick, won his first game against his former team after playing at least 500 contests for the original club.