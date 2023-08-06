IN PHOTOS: Multiple NHL stars in attendance at Charlie McAvoy's wedding to girlfriend Kiley Sullivan

In a truly magical and heartwarming event, NHL's Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan. The couple got united in matrimony in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The couple had announced their engagement in July 2022, and their decision to exchange vows in 2023 was met with excitement and love by fans and fellow NHL stars.

Charlie McAvoy finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan

As the ceremony unfolded, a touching moment was captured by none other than Katrina Marchand, wife of Boston Bruins left winger and alternate captain Brad Marchand. The latter shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story.

The picture shows Charlie and Kiley gazing into each other's eyes, a beautiful moment that reflected the depth of their love and commitment.

One of the highlights of the wedding was the presence of several former and current NHL stars, who turned the event into a star-studded affair.

The venue was graced by the likes of Taylor Hall, Matthew Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Noel Acciari, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Jeremy Swayman, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, and Torey Krug, among others.

Multiple NHL stars in attendance at Charlie McAvoy's wedding to girlfriend Kiley Sullivan

Seeing these hockey stars come together to celebrate Charlie McAvoy's special day added a unique touch to the wedding, making it even more memorable.

Previously, multiple NHL stars attended Kevin Hayes' wedding

In another celebration on July 16, 2023, Kevin Hayes, the American professional ice hockey player, tied the knot with his long-time fiancee, Katya Vasilyev.

The couple's wedding was a truly beautiful affair, with Katya radiating in a stunning white gown and Kevin looking dashing in a black formal suit. Their love and affection were evident, making it a day filled with happiness and joy.

The occasion was made even more special by the presence of family, friends, and former teammates, including a delightful reunion of multiple ex-Rangers players. Notably, Chris Kreider, one of Hayes' former teammates from his New York Rangers days, attended the event, adding an extra touch of nostalgia to the gathering.

As news of the Rangers reunion at the wedding circulated, NHL fans took to social media, expressing their excitement and joy over the reunion. The presence of former Rangers players at Hayes' wedding shows the special bond he shared with the team.