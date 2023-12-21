IN PHOTOS: NHL first-overall-pick Connor Bedard meets NBA first-overall-pick Victor Wembanyama

NHL's first-overall-pick, Connor Bedard, and NBA's first-overall-pick, Victor Wembanyama, recently came face to face. This rare and historic moment, transcending the boundaries of ice and court, captured the attention of fans.

The rendezvous between these two extraordinary athletes was captured and shared by the NHL on Twitter. One striking photo features Bedard and Wembanyama holding each other's signed jerseys. It is proof of the mutual admiration and camaraderie between hockey and basketball.

Wembanyama's towering height was unmistakable as he stood beside Bedard, creating a visually stunning contrast between the two athletes.

In one of the snapshots, Wembanyama was shooting a puck with a hockey stick, both athletes sporting black and white outfits.

Taking the camaraderie further, Bedard guided Wembanyama into the inner sanctum of the Chicago Blackhawks' locker room. Wembanyama checked out the players' hockey jerseys and equipment while conversing with Bedard.

“I don’t know much about hockey … I had heard of you, like, way before.”

Subsequent images captured the duo sitting face-to-face in chairs within the Blackhawks locker room. Their conversation symbolized the unity fostered through shared experiences as top picks in their drafts.

More on Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama

Connor Bedard is a highly acclaimed Canadian ice hockey prodigy who currently dons the jersey of the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. He has swiftly become one of the most talked-about prospects in his generation. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Bedard seamlessly transitioned from prospect to player, making his NHL debut in the same year.

Wembanyama, the towering French basketball sensation, has made a name for himself as one of the best prospects of his generation. Standing at an impressive 7 feet 4 inches, Wembanyama shares the title of the tallest active NBA player with Boban Marjanović. Selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama brings an unparalleled presence to the basketball court.

As fans marveled at this unique encounter between Bedard and Wembanyama, the images will serve as a long-lasting memory.