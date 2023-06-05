IN PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky flaunts yellow bikini on the beach as she spends time with family.

Paulina Gretzky is well-known for her modeling ventures that keep her Instagram family of more than a million followers surprised. Gretzky, who is on vacation with her family, recently shared yet again a picturesque snap of herself flaunting in a yellow bikini.

The 34-year-old influencer, who is famous for being the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the wife of famous golfer Dustin Johnson, shared some vacant photos with her fans.

In one of Paulina's recent stories, she can be seen posing with one hand on the sleek black glasses she's wearing while basking in the sun on the beach.

Paulina Gretzky flaunts a yellow bikini on the beach as she spends time with family. Image Credit: paulinagretzky/Instagram

In another story, Paulina shared a beautiful view of the beach from her boat with the caption "Perfect Sunday With My Boys" and a black heart emoji. In the last story, she shared a snap of herself in a side pose sitting on a boat with glasses on and a fruit drink in her left hand.

Paulina Gretzky flaunts yellow bikini on the beach as she spends time with family. Image Credit: paulinagretzky/Instagram

Some of her photos are attracting admiration from many influencers in the same field. Despite being 34 and the mother of two children, Paulina works hard to maintain her physique.

She has also served as a source of motivation for Dustin Johnson throughout his career's ups and downs. Her recent images from the vacation were a medley of togetherness and the contentment of being surrounded by loved ones.

A look into the relationship history of Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

According to reports, the couple first met back in 2009 when Johnson met Gretzky's mom Janet Jones during a Hero World Challenge golf tournament.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina began dating in 2013. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Tatum. In 2017, they welcomed their second son, River. The couple married in Tennessee in 2022.

When asked about their relationship, Paulina once said in an interview:

"We became good friends. Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin - my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did."

Despite their hectic schedule, the couple are enjoying their married life with their two adorable children.

Poll : 0 votes