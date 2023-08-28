IN PHOTOS: Roman Josi's Disneyland visit with wife Ellie and son Luca

Roman Josi, the renowned captain and hockey defenseman for the Nashville Predators, had a splendid vacation with his wife, Ellie, and adorable son, Luca, in Disneyland. The Josi trio seemed to be having a good time as they strolled around the famed theme park in front of the most beautiful Cinderella Castle.

Roman Josi’s significant other, Ellie Ottaway, recently posted stories of the family’s recent visit to the dreamland on her official Instagram page. Mr. and Mrs. Josi spent a good time together with their little one, who seemed to have enjoyed fun character breakfasts twice in consecutive days with Disney’s prime characters like Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, and Pluto.

Luca James Josi, the two-year-old son of the hockey star, jumped around, sipping every bit of joy in Disneyland, donning an adorable Mickey Mouse dress.

Roman Josi also poised several times at picturesque spots with his wife and kid, celebrating his time off the hockey rink. The Josi family indeed had a great time in Disneyland with mouthwatering pumpkin-spiced lattes, lots of clicks by the main attractions like the Cinderella castle, safaris in the animal kingdom, and the ever-beautiful fireworks in the end.

The 33-year-old Predators captain not only excels on ice but also gets an A grade as a father and a responsible life partner. Although Roman Josi and Ellie successfully celebrated each moment during their short vacation, they missed their daughter, Ivy, a lot which is pretty much evident from the model mama’s social media highlight.

Everything about Roman Josi’s wife Ellie Ottaway and his children

Roman Josi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Ottaway, on July 20, 2019. The couple was blessed with their firstborn son, Luca James Josi, on February 2, 2021. Mr. and Mrs. Josi became parents for the second time with the birth of their beloved daughter Ivy on June 7, 2022.

Besides being the NHL star defenseman's wife and the mother of his two children, Ellie is also a charming individual who aspires to be a well-known model in the industry. Ottaway has graced the rosters of prestigious agencies like Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency in Tennessee during her career.

Ellie's career extends beyond the realm of modeling for her academic accomplishments that reflect her wide range of interests. She is a Belmont University alumna who secured a degree in music.