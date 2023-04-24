IN PHOTOS: Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr accompanied by The Great One's wife Janet Jones enjoy Game 4 of Bruins-Panthers

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was recently spotted with his wife Janet Jones and fellow hockey legend Bobby Orr in Game 4 of the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers match. The trio were not alone, as they brought along three of their grandkids and some friends to enjoy the game.

Janet Jones, Wayne Gretzky's wife, shared a picture on her Instagram handle, where she expressed her excitement about taking her grandkids and friends to the NHL playoff game. She even mentioned how it was a great experience to be with both Gretzky and Orr, referring to it as a special night.

"Special night taking our grand boys and friends to a Nhl playoff game . I would say in hockey language not a bad line Gretzky ♥️Orr . Bobby you are such a gentleman!"

During the game, the Bruins showed their appreciation for their goaltender, Linus Ullmark. Ullmark stopped 41 shots before drawing a misconduct penalty and leaving the game with 3:11 remaining after he wanted to fight Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in a late-game scrum.

The Bruins won the game 6-2, taking a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists, while Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi added goals. Hall's goal came in the final 3:36, the second of which was an empty-netter. Tkachuk and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers.

Wayne Gretzky's wife, Janet Jones, and their relationship history

The couple first met in 1984 when Wayne was a judge on the popular TV show Dance Fever, and Janet was one of the contestants. Although they had an initial meeting, their paths didn't cross until the following year when Janet got engaged to Vitas Gerulaitis. However, their relationship didn't last, and they eventually separated in 1987.

Fate had other plans for Wayne Gretzky and Janet as they met once again in 1988 at a Los Angeles game. It was during this encounter that the two started dating and eventually fell in love. After some time, Wayne proposed to Janet in a romantic manner, and they got married on June 16, 1988, in a lavish ceremony at St. Joseph's Basilica in Edmonton.

With over 700 guests in attendance, the wedding was a grand affair. Janet looked stunning in her wedding gown, which cost about $40,000. The wedding was live-streamed across Canada and had become a national event. It was a fairy tale wedding that captured the hearts of the people.

Wayne Gretzky and Janet have been inseparable since their wedding. They've raised five kids together. Their bond has been strong, and they have been there for each other through thick and thin.

