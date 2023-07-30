IN PHOTOS: Wayne Gretzky competing in charity golf tournament

Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky, along with former Major League pitcher Mark Mulder, showcased their golfing talents at the ninth annual golf tournament in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The event was a charity fundraiser for the Community Cancer Fund and brought together 39 celebrity golfers for a weekend of competitive golf and camaraderie.

Wayne Gretzky participated in the tournament and showcased his golfing skills, finishing with 39 points. The Gretzky family holds a special affection for Coeur d'Alene and the community there, as they have a home at Gozzer Ranch and enjoy golfing with their son-in-law, Dustin Johnson.

The family is keen on supporting initiatives that fight cancer and create awareness about the need to eradicate this disease.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet was a standout performer, claiming the net title for an impressive fourth time. She exhibited exceptional golfing skills throughout the two-day event, finishing with a Stableford score of 57 points.

The tournament's cause struck a personal chord with Wayne Gretzky's wife, as her older brother Johnny had recently undergone surgery to remove a cancerous kidney. This connection made her victory even more meaningful, reminding her of the importance of raising awareness and funds to combat this devastating disease.

Reflecting on her win, Janet expressed how cancer affects families worldwide, making it a cause that touches everyone's lives.

Mark Mulder, the former Major League Baseball pitcher, continued his streak of success in the tournament, securing the gross title for the third time in as many appearances. Mulder's outstanding performance on Friday's round, where he amassed 31 points, set him up for the victory.

Despite his modest assessment of his golfing form on the final day, he acknowledged that golf, much like his pitching career, is about getting the job done and contributing to the team's success. Mulder expressed gratitude for being part of such a meaningful event and praised the organizers for their impressive efforts in raising funds for children and cancer-related causes.

Wayne Gretzky was not the only NHL player participating

The tournament featured other notable participants, including former Spokane Chief and Coeur d'Alene Laker Tyler Johnson, who finished second in the net standings with 54 points. Johnson, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, expressed his joy in being part of the event in his hometown and witnessing the support from the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene communities.

Former Major League outfielder Vince Coleman, who won the net title last year, delivered a commendable performance, finishing fourth with 51 points. Another familiar face, former NHL player Ray Whitney, the 2022 Gross champion, secured sixth place with 38 points.