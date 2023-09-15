"In USA you get cancelled, in Russia you fall out of windows" - Fans flame Mikhail Sergachev over Ivan Provorov comments

In a recent turn of events, Tampa Bay Lightning's defenseman Mikhail Sergachev found himself at the center of a social media firestorm. It was after voicing his support for Ivan Provorov, a fellow NHL player, and making critical comments about what he perceives as "cancel culture" in the United States.

Sergachev's statements sparked a wave of reactions, with fans expressing a range of opinions on social media platforms.

Sergachev's remarks were made in an interview with Russian media, where he suggested that cancel culture in America is more pervasive than in Russia, a country known for its strict stance on dissent and protests. He also mentioned that "liberals and Democrats try to suffocate" Russians, a comment that ignited a debate on social media.

One fan sarcastically remarked:

"Yeah, I'm sure cancel culture and those damn Libs are a major every-day life problem for the guy who's going to earn 11 million dollars this year in America."

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Bro, he faced no consequences whatsoever other than being laughed at on Twitter. It's not the same as Russia."

Yet another fan commented:

"Yeah, where Provorov managed to help get Pride jerseys canceled. I agree, the NHL are a bunch of pu*sies for caving in to religious bigot fu**s."

The reactions to Sergachev's comments show the complex nature of discussions around cancel culture, freedom of speech, and the role of public figures in shaping societal narratives. The debate surrounding these topics is not limited to the NHL but is emblematic of broader discussions in society.

Athletes, like all individuals, are entitled to their opinions and have the right to express them. However, when they do, they often find themselves navigating the sometimes treacherous waters of public opinion, where their words can have wide-ranging consequences.

Mikhail Sergachev's remarks on cancel culture

Mikhail Sergachev, two-time Stanley Cup winner, publicly endorsed Ivan Provorov's choice and took the opportunity to address the larger concern of cancel culture in the United States.

During the interview, Mikhail Sergachev elaborated on his stance, expressing that:

“I play hockey, I came here to play, I’m not an activist. So if I don’t wear a t-shirt, it doesn’t mean I’m against or hate everyone. You will talk to me, communicate with me and understand what kind of person I am. But cancel culture is higher there in the US than here. But, as we see, it did not work in the story with Provorov."