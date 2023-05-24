Is Aleksander Barkov playing tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes? May 24, 2023 NHL Playoffs

In an encouraging update, Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers may be ready to return to action for Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He might play tonight, however, it will be a game-time decision.

Head coach Paul Maurice expressed optimism about Barkov's availability for the crucial matchup.

Barkov, who had to leave Monday's intense 1-0 victory over the Hurricanes, logged a mere 3 minutes and 51 seconds before succumbing to a lower-body injury. However, with Game 4 on the horizon, there seems to be hope for the 27-year-old forward.

Coach Maurice's statement on Tuesday has provided reassurance to fans and the Panthers organization. Describing the outlook as "optimistic," he implied that Barkov's recovery has progressed well, potentially paving the way for his return to the lineup.

The absence of Barkov, who has been a key contributor throughout the postseason, will undoubtedly be felt by the Panthers if he doesn't play tonight. With four goals and 12 points in 15 playoff games, Barkov's prowess and leadership have been instrumental in Florida's playoff run.

A look at Aleksander Barkov's NHL career

The Florida Panthers recognized Aleksander Barkov's immense potential and selected him with the second overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft.

In the 2015-2016 season, Aleksander Barkov had a breakout year, demonstrating his offensive prowess by amassing 59 points in 66 games. His contributions played a pivotal role in the Florida Panthers' capture of the Atlantic Division title. Building upon this success, Barkov continued to elevate his game, solidifying his position as one of the elite centers in the NHL.

In the 2017-2018 season, he notched an impressive 78 points and led the league with five shorthanded goals. Barkov's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the prestigious NHL All-Star game and recognition as a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The Panthers recognized Barkov's leadership qualities, naming him the team captain in 2018. He continued to make his mark on the ice, recording his first NHL hat trick and becoming the first Panthers player to achieve five assists in a single game.

Demonstrating his commitment to both skill and sportsmanship, Barkov captured the Lady Byng Trophy, symbolizing his exceptional conduct combined with outstanding playing ability.

Aleksander Barkov's impact on the Panthers continued to grow with each passing season. In 2021, he signed a contract extension, solidifying his commitment to the franchise.

