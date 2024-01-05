Is Alex Ovechkin playing in the 2024 NHL All-Star game? Capitals veteran reportedly makes decision

In a decision that has perplexed Washington Capitals fans, veteran forward and team captain Alex Ovechkin has reportedly chosen to skip the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. The news was shared by Capitals insider Tarik El-Bashir through a tweet, reporting that Ovechkin communicated his preference to the Capitals management a while ago.

According to El-Bashir, Ovechkin's decision stems from a desire to prioritize rest and preparation for the second half of the season.

This marks Ovechkin's choice to forego the All-Star Weekend, a decision he has made on certain occasions to utilize the break for recovery. Despite his absence from the star-studded event, Ovechkin remains a crucial component of the Capitals' lineup, leading the team in scoring this season with 24 points in 36 games.

The Capitals' playoff aspirations and the need for a strong push in the tight Eastern Conference add context to Ovechkin's decision. At 38, the Russian superstar recognizes the importance of strategic rest, especially given his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record, standing just 65 goals away.

While Ovechkin takes a break from the All-Star festivities, his teammate Tom Wilson secured his second All-Star nomination in three seasons. The Capitals organization is also encouraging fans to vote for Dylan Strome, Anthony Mantha and John Carlson for the remaining spots at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena from Feb. 1 to 3.

Where does Alex Ovechkin stand in breaking Gretzky's record?

Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals' iconic forward, entered the 2023-24 NHL season just 72 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's legendary record of 894 regular-season goals. However, 36 games into the season, Ovechkin has faced a scoring slump, managing only eight goals, two of which were empty-netters.

Despite his prolific career, Ovechkin's scoring struggles are evident, marked by a 14-game goalless drought broken by an overtime winner on Dec. 21. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery is perplexed by Ovechkin's performance, experimenting with line combinations without significant improvement.

The team's reliance on Alex Ovechkin for power play shots has become predictable, contributing to the Capitals' subpar power play and offensive statistics. In contrast, Ovechkin's longtime rival, Sidney Crosby, continues to excel with 22 goals and 19 assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins, emphasizing Ovechkin's unique challenge.

The Capitals hold an 18-12-6 record, which could be good enough to secure a second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.