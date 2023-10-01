Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? | 1st October | 2023 NHL Preseason

As the 2023 NHL preseason heats up, fans of the Chicago Blackhawks will be delighted to know that their young prodigy, Connor Bedard, is set to hit the ice once again. Bedard's impressive debut in the preseason has sparked excitement, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing him in action against the Detroit Red Wings on October 1, 2023.
The Blackhawks themselves made the thrilling announcement, confirming that Connor Bedard would indeed be part of the roster for the upcoming game. Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is already quite popular in the league, and his journey is one of the most anticipated storylines of the preseason.
In this upcoming clash, Connor Bedard will assume a pivotal role as he centers a line alongside the speedy Andreas Athanasiou, a former Red Wing, and the talented Taylor Raddysh, who has showcased his sharpshooting abilities.
Coach Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard
Coach Luke Richardson expressed his reasoning behind the line configuration, emphasizing the potential synergy between the players.
Luke Richardson said,
"I think it was good to maybe give Double-A (Athanasiou) and Raddysh a try with Connor tonight," he said. "I thought Raddysh played well last night (five shots in 3-2 OT loss at Minnesota) and he's a heavy shooter, so it makes sense to kind of try that."
Bedard's preseason journey began with a remarkable debut against the St. Louis Blues, where he made an immediate impact by assisting on both Chicago goals, including Andreas Athanasiou's game-winning tally in an exciting 2-1 overtime victory.
Coach Richardson sees Bedard's exposure to the historic Blackhawks-Red Wings Original Six rivalry as a valuable learning experience. The road contest in Detroit offers Bedard a chance to immerse himself in the intensity of this storied rivalry, which is sure to ignite his competitive spirit.
Here's the lineup for the game between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings
Chicago Blackhawks - ROSTER
FORWARDS
- 15 Joey Anderson
- 89 Andreas Athanasiou
- 98 Connor Bedard
- 28 Colton Dach
- 16 Jason Dickinson
- 58 MacKenzie Entwistle
- 78 Gavin Hayes
- 14 Boris Katchouk
- 91 Paul Ludwinski
- 11 Taylor Raddysh
- 27 Lukas Reichel
- 36 Ryder Rolston
DEFENSEMEN
- 46 Louis Crevier
- 38 Ethan Del Mastro
- 44 Wyatt Kaiser
- 48 Filip Roos
- 72 Alex Vlasic
- 22 Nikita Zaitsev
GOALIES
- 29 Drew Commesso
- 30 Jaxson Stauber
Detroit Red Wings - ROSTER
FORWARDS
- 25 HIROSE
- 27 RASMUSSEN
- 29 DANIELSON
- 36 FISCHER
- 37 COMPHER
- 48 BERGGREN
- 57 PERRON
- 78 LOMBARDI
- 85 SODERBLOM
- 88 SPRONG
- 90 VELENO
- 92 KASPER
DEFENSE
- 2 MAATTA
- 20 JOHANSSON
- 38 TUOMISTO
- 41 GOSTISBEHERE
- 46 PETRY
- 77 EDVINSSON
- GOALIES
- 34 LYON
- 47 REIMER