Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? | 1st October | 2023 NHL Preseason

As the 2023 NHL preseason heats up, fans of the Chicago Blackhawks will be delighted to know that their young prodigy, Connor Bedard, is set to hit the ice once again. Bedard's impressive debut in the preseason has sparked excitement, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing him in action against the Detroit Red Wings on October 1, 2023.

The Blackhawks themselves made the thrilling announcement, confirming that Connor Bedard would indeed be part of the roster for the upcoming game. Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is already quite popular in the league, and his journey is one of the most anticipated storylines of the preseason.

In this upcoming clash, Connor Bedard will assume a pivotal role as he centers a line alongside the speedy Andreas Athanasiou, a former Red Wing, and the talented Taylor Raddysh, who has showcased his sharpshooting abilities.

Coach Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard

Coach Luke Richardson expressed his reasoning behind the line configuration, emphasizing the potential synergy between the players.

Luke Richardson said,

"I think it was good to maybe give Double-A (Athanasiou) and Raddysh a try with Connor tonight," he said. "I thought Raddysh played well last night (five shots in 3-2 OT loss at Minnesota) and he's a heavy shooter, so it makes sense to kind of try that."

Bedard's preseason journey began with a remarkable debut against the St. Louis Blues, where he made an immediate impact by assisting on both Chicago goals, including Andreas Athanasiou's game-winning tally in an exciting 2-1 overtime victory.

Coach Richardson sees Bedard's exposure to the historic Blackhawks-Red Wings Original Six rivalry as a valuable learning experience. The road contest in Detroit offers Bedard a chance to immerse himself in the intensity of this storied rivalry, which is sure to ignite his competitive spirit.

Here's the lineup for the game between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks - ROSTER

FORWARDS

15 Joey Anderson

89 Andreas Athanasiou

98 Connor Bedard

28 Colton Dach

16 Jason Dickinson

58 MacKenzie Entwistle

78 Gavin Hayes

14 Boris Katchouk

91 Paul Ludwinski

11 Taylor Raddysh

27 Lukas Reichel

36 Ryder Rolston

DEFENSEMEN

46 Louis Crevier

38 Ethan Del Mastro

44 Wyatt Kaiser

48 Filip Roos

72 Alex Vlasic

22 Nikita Zaitsev

GOALIES

29 Drew Commesso

30 Jaxson Stauber

Detroit Red Wings - ROSTER

FORWARDS

25 HIROSE

27 RASMUSSEN

29 DANIELSON

36 FISCHER

37 COMPHER

48 BERGGREN

57 PERRON

78 LOMBARDI

85 SODERBLOM

88 SPRONG

90 VELENO

92 KASPER

DEFENSE

2 MAATTA

20 JOHANSSON

38 TUOMISTO

41 GOSTISBEHERE

46 PETRY

77 EDVINSSON

GOALIES

34 LYON

47 REIMER