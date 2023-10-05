Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Minnesota Wild? Chicago Blackhawks star's availability explored

The NHL preseason is nearly over and the Chicago Blackhawks are set for their final home game Thursday.

Chicago is set to host the Minnesota Wild and most of the players who will play Opening Night for the Blackhawks are in the lineup, including first overall pick Connor Bedard.

Bedard was hyped up as a generational prospect, and so far, he has lived up to it in the preseason.

Expand Tweet

Although it is just preseason, it is no doubt exciting for Blackhawks fans to get to see Bedard play live once again before the season starts.

In the preseason, Connor Bedard has shown off his high-level hockey IQ and vision to create plays most players can't.

The preseason has also been important for Bedard to try and learn the NHL game, which head coach Luke Richardson said is key, according to Chicago Sun Times' Ben Pope:

“[We’re] just showing him the times where someone is vulnerable to take on one-on-one. Compared to trying to dangle someone with not a lot of speed at the offensive blue line against three red jerseys and turning it over and getting frustrated.

"[We want him to] hold onto the puck, make a strong play, maybe lay it in for your teammate or yourself. Everything doesn’t have to be a highlight.”

Bedard has just one goal so far in the preseason, but the forward still has had a huge impact on the game.

Chicago Blackhawks players praise Connor Bedard

Since training camp started, Connor Bedard has blown away his teammates with his skill.

The Chicago Blackhawks went out and got some veteran players to help Bedard adapt to the NHL. One of them was Taylor Hall, who is a former first-overall pick, and has played with the likes of Connor McDavid. He told NHL.com's Tracey Myers that Bedard is similar to McDavid:

“He’s one of the most-ready players I’ve ever seen come in at 18, and I’ve seen a few. Him and (Edmonton Oilers forward) Connor (McDavid), I would say are about the same readiness in the way that they came in.”

If Bedard can play anything close to McDavid, the Chicago Blackhawks have to be thrilled as he will help turn the franchise around.

Poll : Do you think Connor Bedard will have over 65 points this season? Yes No 0 votes