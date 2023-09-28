Is Connor Bedard playing tonight vs. St. Louis Blues? Chicago Blackhawks rookie center's availability status explored

Hockey fans are in for a treat as 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard prepares to make his highly anticipated NHL preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks in a clash against the St. Louis Blues. The talented center, who was the first overall draft selection in 2023, has been eagerly awaiting for this moment.

Bedard, known for his exceptional skills and goal-scoring prowess, has already showcased his talent during the prospect tournament, where he impressively notched a hat trick. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting his appearance in an NHL preseason game.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming game, Bedard emphasized his love for playing hockey. In a discussion with NHL.com’s Tracey Myers, he said:

“Yeah, I can’t wait. I think I’ve said this the whole time: I just want to play hockey. That’s what you want. You train so hard throughout the summer and every day, which is great, and you want to see where that gets you in the game.”

In a strategic move, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has placed Bedard on the team's top line alongside experienced wingers Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato. Taylor Hall, a former first-overall draft pick himself, has quickly formed a connection with the young center, providing mentorship and guidance.

Furthermore, Bedard has been given the opportunity to shine on the team's top power-play unit, sharing the ice with Hall, Donato, Seth Jones, and Corey Perry.

Fans expect Connor Bedard to continue his WHL performance in the NHL

Connor Bedard's journey to the NHL's preseason stage has been nothing short of remarkable. Hailing from North Vancouver, he made a name for himself in the WHL with the Regina Pats, where he showcased his incredible scoring ability by accumulating a staggering 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in just 57 games.

His exceptional performance made him the first WHL player to reach the 140-point mark since the 1995-96 season.

As Connor Bedard takes to the ice for his NHL preseason debut, hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career filled with excitement and potential.

St Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: SEPTEMBER 28 ROSTER

Here's a list of players included in the roster.

FORWARDS

89 Andreas Athanasiou

98 Connor Bedard

8 Ryan Donato

17 Nick Foligno

71 Taylor Hall

52 Reese Johnson

23 Philipp Kurashev

76 Nick Lardis

53 Marcel Marcel

68 Martin Misiak

94 Corey Perry

27 Lukas Reichel

DEFENSEMEN

42 Nolan Allan

4 Seth Jones

44 Wyatt Kaiser

55 Kevin Korchinski

5 Connor Murphy

72 Alex Vlasic

GOALIES

29 Drew Commesso

34 Petr Mrazek

