Is Connor Bedard playing in the World Juniors 2024? Revisiting young hockey star's latest appearance in IIHF tourney

As the hockey world watches the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, fans may be disappointed to learn that Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old phenom from North Vancouver, will not be gracing the international stage once again. Bedard, who is currently making waves as the points leader for the Chicago Blackhawks, has ascended rapidly through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Bedard's exclusion from the World Juniors stems from the tournament's strict eligibility criteria, barring active NHL players from participating. As a standout performer for the Blackhawks, Bedard is ineligible for the amateur-only competition. However, this exclusion does not diminish the extraordinary achievements and impact he had on the ice during the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Connor Bedard may not be playing in 2024 Juniors, but his 2023 campaign still stands as one of the best ever

In 2023, Bedard captivated hockey enthusiasts with a record-breaking performance, setting the bar impossibly high for future prospects. His remarkable feat of scoring 23 points in a single tournament not only secured his status as the points leader but also earned him the prestigious title of MVP. This accomplishment was historic, as Bedard became the youngest player ever to receive the MVP award since its establishment in 2004.

Connor Bedard's offensive prowess was evident as he led all players in scoring during the tournament, outclassing his peers by a margin of nine points. The young forward showcased his ability to rise to the occasion, scoring crucial goals that propelled Canada to victory. Perhaps none was more significant than his overtime game-winner against Slovakia, a goal that kept Canada's golden dreams alive and solidified Bedard's reputation as a clutch performer.

Not only did Connor Bedard contribute to Canada's success with his scoring prowess, but he also demonstrated his versatility by playing a pivotal role in the team's 6-2 comeback win over Team USA. Scoring Canada's first goal in that crucial matchup, Bedard showcased resilience and determination, turning the tide in favor of the red and white.

The 2023 World Junior Championship was a showcase of Connor Bedard's excellence, culminating in not only the MVP award but also the Directorate Award for the tournament's best forward. His incredible journey in international competition has seen him secure two World Junior Championship gold medals and a World Under-18 Championship gold medal, establishing himself as one of Canada's most promising young talents.

While Bedard may not be gracing the World Juniors in 2024, his impact on the sport and his rapid ascent to the NHL stage paint a promising picture for the future.