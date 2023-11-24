Is Corey Perry playing tonight against Maple Leafs? Blackhawks HC provides clarity on veteran's availability

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson has ended the speculation surrounding Corey Perry’s participation against the Maple Leafs.

According to the Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Richardson said that Perry won't feature in the afternoon game against Toronto.

Expand Tweet

Corey Perry, a seasoned player with a wealth of experience, has been an asset to the Blackhawks. His absence will be felt by both the team and fans. However, no explicit reasons have been given for his non-participation, adding an element of mystery.

Richardson did not provide any comments regarding Perry's status. The decision is likely out of respect for Perry's privacy and aiming to avoid speculation.

Corey Perry was a healthy scratch in the last game

Corey Perry was declared a healthy scratch for the last game against the Blue Jackets. Richardson confirmed that it was an organizational decision, which has left many fans puzzled.

Perry, who has been in exceptional form this season, was fully fit and even participated in Tuesday’s practice, taking his position in the lineup. Therefore, his absence from the game is not due to any injury or health concerns.

Expand Tweet

Perry has four goals and five assists, garnering nine points, in 16 games. His contributions on the ice have been significant making his absence felt by the team.

The decision to scratch Perry from the lineup despite his performances and apparent good health suggests that there may be factors at play. However specific details regarding these factors have not been revealed.

While the move has certainly raised questions, it's important to understand that decisions like these can be complex and involve considerations that may not be immediately apparent to observers.

Against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, the Blackhawks suffered a 7-3 defeat.