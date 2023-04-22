Is Gabriel Landeskog playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? April 22, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche's hopes for a successful playoff run in 2023 have taken a hit with the news that team captain Gabriel Landeskog will not be available due to a knee injury.

Landeskog, who has been a part of the Avalanche's success in recent years, has not played at all during the 2022-23 season due to the injury. His absence has been felt by the team.

Landeskog's absence is especially difficult for the Avalanche in the playoffs, where his leadership and scoring touch have been crucial in past years. Although he's travelling with the team to Seattle with all of their injured players, he won't be taking part in the upcoming match.

During the team's 2022 Stanley Cup run, Gabriel Landeskog recorded 11 goals and 22 points in just 20 games, making him one of the team's most valuable players. Without him, the Avalanche have to find a way to replace his production and leadership on the ice.

Their captain's injury is a blow not just to the Avalanche's playoff hopes, but to the team's long-term prospects as well. The 30-year-old is signed to an eight-year, $56 million contract that runs through the 2028-29 season, and he is one of the team's most important players both on and off the ice.

Despite the setback, the Avalanche are still a talented team with a deep roster, and they will be looking to step up in Landeskog's absence.

Players like Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar will be expected to take on larger roles and provide the scoring and leadership. Additionally, the team will be looking to its younger players to step up and contribute in a big way.

A look at Gabriel Landeskog's NHL career

Gabriel Landeskog

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Gabriel Landeskog was encouraged by his father, Tony, a former Swedish Elite League defenseman, to play a physical game as a teenager.

Standing at a solid 6'1" and weighing 215 pounds, Landeskog possesses the size and strength needed to be a dominant player in the NHL.

The Colorado Avalanche recognized Gabriel Landeskog's potential and selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. The forward's impressive performance during his first pro training camp earned him a spot on the Avalanche's roster at just 18 years old.

Landeskog's impact on the ice was immediate. In his rookie season, he became the third Sweden-born player to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, joining the ranks of Peter Forsberg and Daniel Alfredsson.

Landeskog also became the second NHL rookie to score 20 goals and record 200 hits in a season, a feat that had only been accomplished by Dion Phaneuf of the Calgary Flames in 2005-06.

In 2012, the Avalanche made Gabriel Landeskog the youngest captain in NHL history at 19 years and 286 days, surpassing Sidney Crosby's record by 11 days. The Sweden-born player has been a pillar of leadership for the Avalanche ever since, guiding the team to their first NHL championship in 2022.

Over the course of his NHL career, Landeskog has continued to impress. In the 2018-19 season, he scored 34 goals, earning himself a spot in the NHL All-Star Game and tying for second in the league with nine game-winning goals. He repeated the feat in the 2021-22 season, scoring 30 goals and playing a pivotal role in the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run.

