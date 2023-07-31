Is Jackie Redmond leaving hockey? Broadcaster addresses rumors after joining WWE RAW

Canadian news and sports presenter, Jackie Redmond, recently made her highly anticipated debut on WWE's Monday Night RAW as part of the broadcast team. The WWE Universe was abuzz with excitement as they witnessed Redmond in action, showing her skills as an outstanding anchor, producer, and reporter.

On the July 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW, Redmond had the opportunity to interview the prominent wrestler, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, leaving a positive and lasting impression on both Rhodes and the enthusiastic crowd in attendance at the event held in Baltimore.

However, amidst the excitement of Redmond's new venture into the world of WWE, rumors began circulating on social media that she might be leaving her hockey-related broadcasting career. Which is not true, she'll not be leaving her NHL broadcasting career.

Responding to the growing speculation, Redmond took to Twitter to clear the air and reassure her fans. In her tweet, she said:

"People keep tweeting me all kinds of nonsense about leaving hockey. I’m not leaving hockey. I’m just adding more WWE. I’ll be back. It’s SUMMER. Chill out."

Redmond expressed her eagerness to broaden her horizons and embrace new opportunities while continuing to be actively involved in hockey.

More on WWE RAW's latest addition, Jackie Redmond

Since making her debut on WWE RAW, fans have been curious about Jackie Redmond's background. She is a well-known sports broadcaster with a passion for various sports and a strong dedication to fitness and mental health advocacy. This isn't her first involvement with WWE, as she previously co-hosted "RAW Talk" and "Talking Smack" in 2021, impressing many with her skills.

Jackie Redmond's recent move to RAW is part of a broadcasting team shakeup announced by WWE. She has taken over from Cathy Kelly, who now works on "SmackDown." Additionally, Redmond will be part of the live kick-off event panels alongside Kayla Braxton, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Besides her role on RAW, she will also handle studio work.

Another person experiencing an expanded role is Megan Morant, who will host "RAW Talk", "SmackDown LowDown," and several digital shows for the company. With this shakeup, it will be intriguing to observe how each individual adapts to their new responsibilities.

With a passion for various sports and athlete interviews, Jackie Redmond's expanded role on RAW raises anticipation for her contributions to the show.