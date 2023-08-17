Jonathan Toews retirement: Is former Blackhawks captain hanging up skates after emotional IG post?

In a recent emotional Instagram post, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews took to Instagram to reflect on his 16-year journey with the team. This sparked speculation about his potential retirement.

However, Jay Zawaski, host of the CHGO podcast, has clarified that Toews is not retiring but instead taking a hiatus from the 2023-24 NHL season, with plans to return for the 2024-25 season.

Zawaski's tweet addressing the matter stated:

"Jonathan Toews just posted this note on his Instagram account. I’m told this is NOT a retirement statement. My understanding is that he will skip the 2023-24 season and wants to play in 2024-25. Statement from Toews expected soon."

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Toews' Instagram post featured a video montage chronicling significant moments from his illustrious career, including memories from his draft day and career highlights.

In the caption, Toews expressed his deep gratitude to the city of Chicago, his teammates, and the Blackhawks organization. He recounted his three Stanley Cup victories, parades, and the countless memories shared with his fellow players:

"It's hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home. Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city."

One of the standout aspects of Toews' message was his connection to the passionate Blackhawks fanbase. He described the experience of witnessing and being part of the revival of hockey in Chicago as surreal.

Toews acknowledged the overwhelming support of fans at the United Center, fondly referred to as the "Madhouse," during pivotal moments in games. He attributed the energy and enthusiasm of the fans to the team's resilience and success, particularly in challenging playoff series:

"You are the best fans in the world, and I'm so thankful we shared so many special moments together."

Jonathan Toews also mentioned the Blackhawks organization, coaches, and teammates

Toews also extended his appreciation to various individuals within the Blackhawks organization, from ownership and management to coaches, trainers, and support staff. He recognized the behind-the-scenes efforts that contribute to the team's achievements on the ice.

Addressing his teammates, Toews emphasized the strong bond they share, labeling them as lifelong friends and brothers. He highlighted the value of enduring tough moments together and the camaraderie that comes with it:

"To all of you I say, THANK YOU. You made my time here in Chicago unforgettable."

As fans await further updates from Jonathan Toews himself, the hockey world can now set aside retirement concerns and anticipate his eventual comeback to the sport.