Is Mattias Janmark playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? 6 May 2023 | NHL Playoffs

Mattias Janmark will probably not play Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. According to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Janmark (undisclosed) did not work out on Friday.

The incident occurred after Golden Knights' William Carrier and Janmark became entangled late in the first period. Janmark looked to lose his equilibrium when the two parted ways, tumbling backward and head-first into the boards. Being unsteady on his feet, a trainer and teammate Evander Kane helped him off the rink. At the 16:40 mark of the first period, he was assisted to the dressing room and left the ice.

Janmark played in his first game since suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Kings. In that game, he blocked a shot with the inside of his foot.

Before playing in Game 1 on Wednesday, Janmark missed five straight games. He was barely able to play for 4:02 of the first quarter before suffering another injury. He was unable to come back, therefore Game 2 on Saturday must be treated as a best-case scenario game-time decision.

Coach Jay Woodcroft informed the media after the game that he had no new information on Janmark's status but would have it the following day. The Oilers lost the game 6-4.

Mattias Janmark and his career in NHL so far

Mattias Janmark #26 of the Edmonton Oilers

In the premier division in Sweden, Mattias Janmark began his professional hockey career as a player for AIK. He was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the 79th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

At the end of the 2014-15 season, Mattias Janmark agreed to a two-year entry-level deal with the Dallas Stars. While playing for their minor league club, the Texas Stars, he participated in their postseason run.

In October 2020, Mattias Janmark left the Stars and inked a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-way trade in April 2021. He netted three goals in the seventh game of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Janmark became a free agent once more following the 2021-2022 season, and in July 2022, he decided to sign a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Janmark had 10 goals and 25 points in 66 regular-season games.

In 486 games throughout the course of his career, Janmark has amassed 183 points (76 goals and 107 assists). He has participated in 63 postseason games, scoring eight goals and dishing out 17 assists for a total of 25 points.

