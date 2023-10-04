The integration of crossplay features in sports games has been a gradual but welcomed evolution, but crossplay in NHL 24 is something new.

This move by NHL 24 marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it introduces crossplay, allowing players to compete with or against friends on different gaming consoles. But how does this feature work, and what do players need to know about it?

Crossplay in NHL 24: Who can play with whom?

NHL 24 is set to release worldwide on Oct. 6 for multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The good news is that both current-gen and last-gen consoles will support crossplay. This means that players on PlayStation 5 can connect and compete with those on Xbox Series X|S, and players on PlayStation 4 can do the same with Xbox One players.

However, it's important to note that cross-generation play is not supported. In other words, a player on a PlayStation 5 cannot engage in a game with a player on a PlayStation 4, and the same restriction applies to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players. This limitation ensures that gameplay remains balanced and competitive.

Crossplay game modes in NHL 24

While crossplay is a significant addition to Chel, it won't be available in all game modes. Players can enjoy crossplay functionality in two primary online game modes: Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) and World of Chel.

These modes are popular among NHL fans, and the inclusion of crossplay means that players can now challenge their friends, regardless of the gaming console they use, in these modes.

However, if you're a fan of the Online Versus mode, you'll need to exercise a bit of patience. As of now, crossplay is not available in Online Versus, but it's possible that future updates may bring this feature to the mode as well.

Benefits of crossplay in new series

The introduction of crossplay in NHL 24 is a significant step forward for the franchise. It allows players from different gaming ecosystems to come together and compete in some of the game's most popular modes. This feature not only expands the player base but also enhances the overall gaming experience by making it easier for friends to play with each other, regardless of their chosen gaming platform.

As Chel 24 hits the ice with crossplay support, fans of the game can look forward to enjoying this new level of accessibility and competitiveness in the Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel.