Is Tanner Jeannot playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? April 29, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Tanner Jeannot's status for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is uncertain, according to the latest reports from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jeannot missed the last game, and it is not clear if he will be able to take to the ice tonight.

The 25-year-old forward has had a quiet playoff campaign so far, registering no points and a minus-2 rating in three games. However, he has been a physical presence on the ice, with 16 hits and two blocks to his name.

Tanner Jeannot has had injury problems this season, missing four games earlier this month due to a lower-body injury. It is unclear if his current uncertainty to play is related to the same issue, or if it is a new problem.

If Tanner Jeannot is unable to play, it will be a blow to the Lightning's depth. However, the team has plenty of talent to call upon, with the likes of Patrick Maroon, Brandon Hagel, and Steven Stamkos all capable of stepping up.

We will have to wait and see if Tanner Jeannot is able to suit up tonight. The Lightning will be hoping that he is available, but they will be prepared to cope without him if necessary.

Tanner Jeannot's status doesn't dampen Lightning's victory against Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Michael Eyssimont led the charge for the Lightning with a goal and an assist, while Anthony Cirelli also contributed with a goal and an assist.

Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also found the back of the net for Tampa, with Killorn's goal coming into an empty net. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid between the pipes, making 28 saves.

Toronto got goals from Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves in the losing effort, while John Tavares had two assists.

Despite the loss, Toronto still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. The Leafs will have another chance to close out the series on Saturday in Tampa. However, the team will need to find a way to overcome their recent struggles when facing elimination. Toronto is now 0-10 since 2018 with a chance to eliminate a post-season opponent.

If the Lightning are able to win Game 6, the series will go to a decisive Game 7 on Monday back at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams will be playing with everything on the line as they look to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

