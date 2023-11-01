Is William Nylander married? All we know about Toronto Maple Leafs forward's current relationship

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is not married but is in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Penny Liarakos. The Swedish-born Canadian professional ice hockey player was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has been dating Liarakos for some time.

Penny Liarakos, a social media influencer, often accompanies Nylander to NHL award ceremonies, and she's known to maintain a relatively private relationship with the hockey star. While they don't often share details about their personal life, their appearances together have sparked interest and speculation about their love life.

William Nylander with his Girlfriend

In addition to attending events together, she has been seen with other hockey players' wives, often sporting matching jackets while supporting their husbands. The couple seemed to enjoy their time together and went on a family vacation with the Nylander family during the off-season.

For now, the relationship between William Nylander and Penny Liarakos remains a private matter, leaving fans and followers curious about the couple's journey as they continue to support each other in their respective careers.

William Nylander makes history with 9-game point streak to start Maple Leafs season

William Nylander has etched his name into the Toronto Maple Leafs record books with a remarkable nine-game point streak to kick off the season. During Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings, Nylander was credited with an assist on John Tavares' power-play goal in the third period. Initially, this assist was attributed to Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, but an official correction rightfully awarded it to Nylander.

In achieving this milestone, Nylander surpassed legendary names like Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83). This outstanding accomplishment highlights Nylander's consistency and offensive prowess.

Through the first nine games of the season, the 27-year-old forward has been a driving force for the Leafs, notching six goals and amassing a team-leading 13 points. Nylander's ability to create scoring opportunities has been instrumental for Toronto, as he currently ranks third in the league with 27 shots at 5-on-5.

While Nylander is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, there is a strong belief that he will remain with the Maple Leafs. He has expressed his desire to stay with the team, leaving contract negotiations to his agent, Lewis Gross. Setting this franchise record further solidifies his position and value in those discussions, offering a silver lining in an otherwise forgettable night for Toronto.