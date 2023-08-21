"It perpetuates the club's losing mentality" - Fans debate whether Leafs should change their goal song by Hall & Oates

The Toronto Maple Leafs' goal song, "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates, has been a fixture at the Scotiabank Arena since 2018, accompanying each of the team's triumphant tallies.

However, as the debate rages among fans, it seems that the tune's future is far from certain. Over the years, the song has elicited strong opinions from fans, who find themselves divided over whether it's time for a change.

For some fervent fans, the song's association with the team's history of struggles has left a sour taste. One fan passionately expressed their opinion on Reddit:

"The song perpetuates the club's losing mentality. Change the song."

Meanwhile, some fans are more curious about the players' opinions on the matter. One pondered:

"I would be curious to know what the players themselves think of the goal song. Wondering if they have any input. For all we know they may love it. Personally, I don't care one way or the other."

Another chimed in:

"I agree that it's time for a change. The song represents a previous Leafs era at this point."

The overarching consensus among fans who advocate for change revolves around the idea that the present song has become synonymous with losing, with one fan succinctly putting it:

"Love it or hate it, it's has become stigmatized with losing. Time to change it."

The debate over whether the Toronto Maple Leafs should change their goal song by Hall & Oates remains a topic of fervent discussion among NHL fans.

Evolution of goal song for Toronto Maple Leafs

Over the years, Toronto has seen many goal songs. In the 1990s, during the era of Maple Leafs Gardens, they adopted Technotronic's 1989 hit 'Move This' and also featured 'Feeling Hot Hot Hot' by The Merrymen.

On moving to the Scotiabank Arena in 1999, they changed their goal song to 'Get Ready' by 2 Unlimited, which was previously used by the Sharks in the 2010s.

In the mid-2000s, another change occurred, when they adopted 'Kernkraft 400' by Zombie Nation, a well-known tune in sports events, closely associated with the Bruins.

Since 2010, Toronto has gone through various goal songs. They experimented with tracks like Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam,' Locksley's 'The Whip,' Baauer's 'Harlem Shake,' American Authors' 'Best Day of My Life' and Monster Truck's 'The Enforcer.'

Despite these changes, none of them gained lasting popularity when in 2018, the Hall & Oates song became the consistent Maple Leafs goal song, which is still the case.