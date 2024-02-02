"Its official, McJesus hath spoken": Connor McDavid's 'Sam Bobrovksy' mishap during 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft leaves NHL fans in splits

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend kicked off with a bang in Toronto on Feb. 1, and Edmonton Oiler's captain Connor McDavid was the highlight of the day. Amidst the cheers and anticipation, a moment of amusement unfolded during the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Draft's round 6, courtesy of McDavid.

As the star-studded event progressed, McDavid, a luminary in the hockey world, took the stage during the draft. When tasked with making a pick, an unexpected moment occurred as he attempted to pronounce the name of Florida Panthers' goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky. The slip-up left fans in stitches as McDavid initially referred to him as "Sam Bobrovsky".

McDavid said:

"Yeah, we gotta go with another goalie. I think we're gonna grab Sam's teammate from Florida Sam Bobrovsky, ... ah! Sergei Bobrovsky."

NHL fans, known for their passion and humor, quickly took to social media to share their reactions to McDavid's amusing mispronunciation. One fan humorously quipped:

"Sam Bobrovsky. When you’re McJesus, you don’t need to learn names because you’re too busy giving them tans on their backs from the red light."

Another fan contributed to the jest, saying:

"Relax guys that’s his American name."

One comment read:

"Boys good at hockey but damn that personality is lacking big time."

Another fan speculated on Bobrovsky's potential reaction to the mispronunciation, saying:

"lol said it so naturally too, Bob was prolly like huh."

In the grand scheme of things, Connor McDavid's lighthearted slip-up provided a moment of comic relief for fans amid the intensity of the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Connor McDavid's assignment in 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL has disclosed the player assignments for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition at Scotiabank Arena, slated for Friday night, Feb. 2. Connor McDavid, a three-time winner of the Fastest Skater competition, returns to vie for the title against notable contenders such as William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, and Cale Makar, etc.

Connor McDavid's remarkable speed, evidenced by reaching 38.07 km/h and recording 240 speed bursts over 32 km/h, places him in the 99th percentile of the NHL, as per NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data. The 27-year-old will also partake in the Passing Challenge and Stick Handling.

Leon Draisaitl, a top-five vote-getter in the NHL All-Star Fan Vote, will engage in multiple events, showcasing his exceptional passing skills and lethal one-timer. The revamped format features 12 players accumulating points in the initial six events for a chance at the One-on-One and Obstacle Course, with a $1 million prize. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2, at 5:00 p.m. MT on Sportsnet.