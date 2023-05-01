Ivan Miroshnichenko terminates deal with KHL's Avangard Omsk, may now join Washington Capitals at the earliest

Young Russian forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team Avangard Omsk. The termination now enables Miroshnichenko to join the Washington Capitals’ system and sign a three-year entry-level contract.

Originally signed through the 2023-24 season, Miroshnichenko had a clause in his contract that would allow him to void the final year if he wished to pursue his NHL dream. Despite objections from Avangard Omsk General Manager Anton Kuryanov, Miroshnichenko made the decision to leave the KHL squad.

The 19-year-old forward had a busy season in Russia, scoring points in three different levels of hockey and playing in a career-high 55 games. He tallied 14 points (10 goals and four assists) in 12 MHL games, three assists in four VHL games, and four points, including three goals and one assist, in 23 KHL games, all within the Avangard organization.

Miroshnichenko’s decision to leave the KHL comes after a challenging year, which included his recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He made his debut at the senior KHL level on Dec. 4, scoring his first career goal on Dec. 26, and tallying a beautiful spinning assist on Avangard’s top line on Jan. 8. He also scored his third career goal on his birthday, Feb. 4.

After the KHL regular season ended, Miroshnichenko returned to the MHL for the playoffs, where he played in 16 games and recorded seven points, including two goals and five assists.

Miroshnichenko’s departure from the KHL and subsequent agreement to join the Washington Capitals’ system has sparked speculation that he could join the team’s AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, as early as this month as another postseason black ace. However, the Bears have not yet confirmed any such plans.

Ivan Miroshnichenko: Russian Ice Hockey Forward and Washington Capitals' 2022 NHL Draft Pick

Born on Feb. 4, 2004, Ivan Miroshnichenko is just 19 years old, but has already caught the attention of some of the top teams in the sport.

Miroshnichenko is considered to be one of the most promising young prospects in Russian hockey. Ivan Miroshnichenko's impressive skillset didn't go unnoticed by the NHL, either. In the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, he was selected 20th overall by the Washington Capitals.

